Will The Mercury Catch The Liberty?
The Phoenix Mercury are on the road, and their trip began with a loss to the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat them 89-76 in a game where the Mercury led. New York went on a run in the third quarter, and had a 67-59 lead by the end of that period.
New York's Sabrina Ionescu finished with 29 points. Her teammate, Jonquel Jones, had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Kahleah Copper had 14 points in this game and was the only player outside of Thomas to score in double digits.
Since that loss, the Mercury beat the Washington Mystics to snap their losing streak. They beat Washington 88-72. Thomas had another good game and was once again close to a triple-double. She had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
The Mercury are now 16-9, and the Liberty are 17-8. However, since beating the Mercury, they have lost two in a row.
New York lost to the Los Angeles Sparks after their win over Phoenix. The Sparks beat them 101-99 after Rickea Jackson made a game-winning layup. After that, they lost to the Dallas Wings. The Wings beat the Liberty 92-82. Breanna Stewart missed that game after suffering a leg injury against the Sparks.
The Liberty held a team meeting after the loss to Dallas, and now, they will face a tough opponent. They will take on the Minnesota Lynx in their next game.
The Mercury may keep a close eye on this game, as these two teams are on top of the league. They are the Mercury's biggest competition, and both teams competed in the 2024 WNBA Finals. Both teams have what it takes to win, and the Lynx are on a mission. This is a big game, and it may have a big impact on how the rest of the regular season goes.
Will Phoenix catch New York?
Phoenix had the second-best record in the league before New York took over. Since then, it has been a battle between these two teams. With the Liberty losing their last two, and with the possibility of losing on the road to the Lynx, the Mercury could reclaim their spot. New York even took their spot in the league's Power Rankings.
This is the perfect time for Phoenix to come back and put themselves in a better position to win.
