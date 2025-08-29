Rewind: Mercury's Sami Whitcomb Represents Washington Huskies
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and in that time, she has been a valuable contributor.
Whitcomb has spent time as both a starter and a reserve this year, and she has had big games in both roles.
Whitcomb shines as a starter and reserve
Recently, Whitcomb had 17 points off the bench in the Mercury's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, back in July, she had a career-high 36 points against the Dallas Wings. Kahleah Copper was out at this time, and Whitcomb was a starter. Whitcomb had a big game, and the Mercury won by 30.
Whitcomb has won two championships in the past, and she may be on the verge of another. With the way the Mercury are playing, they have a good shot at winning.
Before the championships and joining the Mercury, Whitcomb played for Washington in college.
In her freshman year, she played limited minutes. She averaged 13.7 minutes that year, and she averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds. The Washington Huskies finished the season wth a record of 18-13 that year.
The following season, Whitcomb's stats improved. She averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals. She became a starter that year, and she started in 30 of the 31 games that she appeared in.
Washington took a step in the wrong direction, as they finished 13-18 that year.
Whitcomb had another solid year after that, as she averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists. Washington struggled that year, as they had a record of 8-22.
In her final year, Whitcomb averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Washington finished the season with a record of 13-18.
Despite Washington's struggles, Whitcomb had solid years with the team. She went undrafted in the 2010 WNBA Draft, but she eventually found a home with the Seattle Storm. She always spent time with the New York Liberty before returning to Seattle. Now, she is playing well with the Mercury.
Whitcomb brings experience to the team, as she has played in the WNBA since 2017 and she won her championships. Having championship-winning players like her and DeWanna Bonner put the Mercury in a better position to win. Whitcomb's shooting will come in handy come playoff time, and it may be one of the keys to Phoenix's championship win.
Please follow us on X to read more about the college years of past and present Mercury players like Sami Whitcomb when you click right here!