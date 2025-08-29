Phoenix Mercury On SI

Rewind: Mercury's Sami Whitcomb Represents Washington Huskies

Sami Whitcomb has established herself in the WNBA, as her sharpshooting abilities helped her old team win championships. Before that, she was playing for the Washington Huskies.

Davion Moore

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) plays the ball while guarded by Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and in that time, she has been a valuable contributor.

Whitcomb has spent time as both a starter and a reserve this year, and she has had big games in both roles.

Whitcomb shines as a starter and reserve

Recently, Whitcomb had 17 points off the bench in the Mercury's game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, back in July, she had a career-high 36 points against the Dallas Wings. Kahleah Copper was out at this time, and Whitcomb was a starter. Whitcomb had a big game, and the Mercury won by 30.

Whitcomb has won two championships in the past, and she may be on the verge of another. With the way the Mercury are playing, they have a good shot at winning.

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Julie Allemand (20) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) reach for a rebound during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before the championships and joining the Mercury, Whitcomb played for Washington in college.

In her freshman year, she played limited minutes. She averaged 13.7 minutes that year, and she averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds. The Washington Huskies finished the season wth a record of 18-13 that year.

The following season, Whitcomb's stats improved. She averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two steals. She became a starter that year, and she started in 30 of the 31 games that she appeared in.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Washington took a step in the wrong direction, as they finished 13-18 that year.

Whitcomb had another solid year after that, as she averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 assists. Washington struggled that year, as they had a record of 8-22.

In her final year, Whitcomb averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Washington finished the season with a record of 13-18.

Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite Washington's struggles, Whitcomb had solid years with the team. She went undrafted in the 2010 WNBA Draft, but she eventually found a home with the Seattle Storm. She always spent time with the New York Liberty before returning to Seattle. Now, she is playing well with the Mercury.

Whitcomb brings experience to the team, as she has played in the WNBA since 2017 and she won her championships. Having championship-winning players like her and DeWanna Bonner put the Mercury in a better position to win. Whitcomb's shooting will come in handy come playoff time, and it may be one of the keys to Phoenix's championship win.

