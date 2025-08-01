How Many Games Has Sami Whitcomb Played In Her Career?
Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb has had a good year with her new team. She is averaging 10.4 points, three rebounds and 2.9 assists. When it comes to 3-point shooting, she is shooting 35.1 percent.
Whitcomb had a nice game against the Indiana Fever, as she had 18 points off the bench. She has spent time both as a starter and as a reserve due to Kahleah Copper's absence at points in the season.
Whitcomb has played in 25 games this season, and she started in 17 of them. This is her first season with the Mercury, and she has been a factor from the beginning.
Right now, this is the second-best year of Whitcomb's career. She averaged 11.7 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal in 2021. She was with the New York Liberty at the time.
Whitcomb has had a long, successful career, and it began in 2017. She signed a deal with the Seattle Storm that year, and averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and an assists. She played in 33 games and came off the bench in all of them. Whitcomb had a shot at the WNBA before that, but she went undrafted in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She signed a training camp deal with the Chicago Sky, but she was waived shortly after.
After her first two seasons, Whitcomb started to see more minutes. Despite playing 31 games in her second season, she average 8.5 minutes. In 2019, her minutes increased and she averaged 20.4 minutes. She played in 33 games that year, and she averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
In her first stint with the Storm, Whitcomb played a total of 119 games. Then, she joined the Liberty in a sign-and-trade deal. She spent two seasons with them, and played a total of 65 games. In 2023, Whitcomb returned to the Storm and she played 80 games in this stint. Then, she made her way to Phoenix, and she is comfortable in her new home.
Whitcomb's fresh start
Whitcomb is a two-time champion. She won titles with the Storm in 2018 and 2020. She can add another one to her resume if the Mercury win it all this season. Whitcomb's successful career has led to her playing in a total of 289 games. This is an impressive number,and by the end of the year, she can reach 300.
The Mercury veteran is doing well in her time with Phoenix, and come playoff time, she will be a factor.
