Throwback: Sami Whitcomb Wins Two Championships
Sami Whitcomb is one of the Phoenix Mercury's veterans. She made her WNBA debut in 2017, as she joined the Seattle Storm. She went undrafted in 2010 and spent time in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) before joining the Storm.
In her first year with the team, she averaged 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds.
The following year, the Storm did something special. They won their third championship in franchise history, as they beat the Washington Mystics 3-0. Before that, they beat the Mercury 3-2. The Storm had a record of 26-8, which was the best record in the league that season. As a result, they received a bye, and they did not have to play in the first two rounds. So, they had time to rest.
During that season, Whitcomb averaged 2.9 points. Whitcomb came off the bench for the majority of her time with the Storm. For example, in the season they won their third championship, she played in 31 games. She came off the bench in all of them.
In 2009, she played in 33 games, and she started in 13 of them. In her first stint with the Storm, this was the only season that she saw action as a starter. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.1 steals. The Storm did not win a championship that year, as they were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs.
Seattle defeated the Minnesota Lynx 84-74 in the first round, but the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 92-69. The Mystics redeemed themselves that season, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 3-2. This was their first championship in franchise history.
The following season, Seattle won their fourth championship. They finished the shortened season with a record of 18-4, and they did not have to play in the first two rounds once again. They faced the Lynx in their matchup, and they swept Minnesota. Seattle faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, and they swept them as well.
That season, Whitcomb averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and two assists. She shot 38 percent from 3-point range that year.
Will Whitcomb win another championship?
Whitcomb won two championships early on in her career, and this year, the Mercury have a shot at winning. Her experience will come in handy, and come playoff time, she could play crucial minutes.
