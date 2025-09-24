How The Mercury Tied Another Series
The Phoenix Mercury picked up an excellent win in Game 2, and now, they are getting ready to head home for the next two games.
Phoenix picked up an overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx, as they beat them 89-83. They overcame a 20-point deficit in this game, and they did it with the performances of players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Sabally led the team with 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. What made this performance even more special was that she scored 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. It was a great game from her, and it is the type of performance people expect from a player of her caliber.
Thomas was right behind Sabally, as she finished the game with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Then, to top things off, Sami Whitcomb had 13 points off the bench. Whitcomb also had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
After losing the first game of the series, the Mercury are back on track and have tied it 1-1. This is not the first time they have been in this scenario, as they lost the first game of their last series. Then, they bounced back with a win in Game 2, and their impressive peformance in Game 3 helped them advance.
Mercury getting closer to WNBA Finals
The series against Minnesota is a best-of-five series, so Phoenix has a bit more work to do before advancing. They can take a 2-1 lead if they win this next game, and then, if they win Game 4, they are on their way to the WNBA Finals. Otherwise, they will have to return to Minnesota and pick up another road win against them. That will not be an easy task, but if Phoenix plays like they did in Game 2, they can get the victory.
Phoenix showed that they are a true contender that can fight through the odds. With Minnesota having a big lead, Phoenix could have given up, and in turn, the Lynx would have a 2-0. However, that did not happen.
The Mercury are on a mission, and it will require performances like this to help them reach their goal. Sabally and the team did a phenomenal job, and now, they have some momentum going into Game 3.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their ongoing playoff journey when you click right here!