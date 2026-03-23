Mitchell And Others Facilitate, Get Mercury Into The Playoffs

The 2019 Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-19. They made the playoffs despite losing their last four games. They lost to the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces during that time, and after those games, they lost to the Sky in the postseason.

Phoenix had to work for a playoff spot, but the team's performance in areas like facilitating helped them get to that point.

May 25, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; New York Liberty guard Leilani Mitchell (5) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Kalana Greene (32) and center Tina Charles (31) during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Mercury had 607 assists that season, and a familiar face was the leader. Leilani Mitchell was first in assists, and she had a total of 128. Mitchell was in her final season with the team, and she averaged 12.8 points, four rebounds and three assists. She won Most Improved Player for the second time in her career, as she did for the first time back in 2010. The guard was playing for the New York Liberty at that time, as the Mercury traded her to the East team after drafting her.

Phoenix's Most Improved Player dishes to her teammates

When it came to her season high, Mitchell dished out 11 assists against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury won in a blowout, and they had their fourth victory of the season. Mitchell's performance helped them get the big win, and she contributed to the team's balanced scoring.

Mercury's Briann January (12) hits a three-pointer against Liberty during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 | Patrick Breen/The Republic

Briann January was second in assists, and she finished that period with 103. Her season high was seven assists, and she did it against the Fever. That was another win for the Mercury, and January played well against her former team.

DeWanna Bonner was third in this category, and she had 92 assists. She had six assists against the Chicago Sky, and the Mercury lost that game. Despite that loss, Bonner had a solid performance and she was one of the standout players.

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) passes the ball against LA Sparks guard Aari McDonald (15) and forward Dearica Hamby (5) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner was next up, and she had 75 assists that season. The Mercury center had eight assists against the Washington Mystics, and Phoenix picked up its 11th win. Then, Yvonne Turner was fifth on the list, and she had 67 assists during the season.

Turner had her season high against the Aces, as she had 10 assists in Phoenix's close win. Phoenix's top players shared the ball with each other, and in the end, it helped them get to the playoffs.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 season and how they played as a team when you click right here!