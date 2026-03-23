Mitchell Gives It Her All In Time With The Mercury

Leilani Mitchell had a successful WNBA career, and it all started in 2008. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, but she did not suit up for them until much later.

The Mercury traded Mitchell to the New York Liberty, and she spent the first six seasons of her career with them. In her first season, she averaged 3.9 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds. She played all 34 games, and she started in five of them.

July 20, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; New York Liberty guard Leilani Mitchell (5) looks for an opening behind Connecticut Sun guard Renee Montgomery (21) during the first half at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In 2009, she played every game, and she started in two of them. She averaged 2.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds. The 2010 season was significant, as Mitchell won the Most Improved Player award. The guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Mitchell had another perfect season, and her role changed, as she started in every game.

In her remaining years with the Liberty, she did not miss any games. She was a starter in most cases, but she would occasionally come off the bench. The 2015 season was an important year for her, as she joined the Mercury. Mitchell averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and a steal that year, and she played every game.

June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Leilani Mitchell (5) goes up for a shot in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Mitchell's first stint with the Mercury was brief, as she played for the Washington Mystics in 2016. She played 10 games with them, and she was a reserve in all of them. Then, after that time in Washington, Mitchell came back to Phoenix.

That stint was significant, as she once again had another perfect season. She averaged eight points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds and she started in seven games. Mitchell spent another season as a reserve, but in 2019, she entered the starting lineup.

Mitchell makes history with career year

The 2019 season was Mitchell's best year, and she averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds. She won Most Improved Player for the second time, and she remains the only player to achieve this feat.

Mercury's Leilani Mitchell (5) defends Liberty's Brittany Boyd (15) as she shoots during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 | Patrick Breen/The Republic

After her big year, Mitchell spent some more time with the Mystics. She had another perfect season, as she played every game in the WNBA's shortened 2020 season. Overall, Mitchell had nine seasons where she did not miss a game. She had some strong games during that time, and she was recognized for her efforts.

Mitchell was a talented player, and she helped out every team she played for.

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