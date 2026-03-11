Sami Whitcomb Helps Mercury In Significant Season
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury last season, and she was one of their key additions. She averaged 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year, and she played 43 games. She was an important piece in Phoenix's success, and throughout the season, she played different roles.
Whitcomb has been a reserve for most of her career, and she provides a boost off the bench anytime she steps on the floor. The veteran also spent time as a starter, as she filled in for Kahleah Copper.
The Mercury added a talented player, and she had some great performances during the season. In her first game of the season, Whitcomb had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. She did it against the Seattle Storm, which is the team she started her WNBA journey with.
Seattle added Whitcomb in 2017, and that was after she went undrafted years prior. She played 33 games that season, and she came off the bench in all of them.
Phoenix beat Seattle by 22, and the new stars led the way. Satou Sabally was the leading scorer with 27 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 20. Then, one of the Mercury's rookies had a good game, as Lexi Held had 11 points off the bench.
Whitcomb contributed, and when it came to her first game of 10 or more points, she had her first against the Minnesota Lynx. She had 13 points in that game, and she also had six assists, five rebounds and two steals in the process. That performance happened at the end of the month, and had an even bigger month shortly after.
Whitcomb gets hot
The sharpshooting veteran started the month of June with an 11-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Later in the month, she had an impressive run. She scored 10 or more points in five consecutive games, and her best was an 18-point game against the Las Vegas Aces.
Whitcomb had a huge game in July, as she had her career high against the Dallas Wings. She had 36 points, and the Mercury won by 30 points. She had three more games with 10 or more points that month, and she had three more in August. Then, in September, she went on another run.
By the end of the regular season, Whitcomb had 18 games of 10 or more points. The veteran's shooting played a major role in the team's success, and come next season, she will bring the same energy.
