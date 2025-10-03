How Mercury's Akoa Makani Helped Them Reach The Finals
Monique Akoa Makani is one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and she has had a solid year with them. Akoa Makani was playing in France before coming to Phoenix, and in those years, she was a valuable contributor to her teams.
The Mercury brought her in, along with other rookies, and at different points in the season, they all made an impact. Akoa Makani was a starter for most of the season, as she appeared in 41 games and started in 40 of them. She was a consistent, reliable player for Phoenix, and she contributed in different ways.
Whether it was scoring, facilitating or defending, Akoa Makani was active throughout the regular season. She had big games like her 21-point performance against the New York Liberty and her 18-point game against the Golden State Valkyries. Then, she would have moments where she filled the stat sheet.
Akoa Makani was a great pickup for the Mercury, and after a successful regular season, she is still doing well in the postseason.
During this run, Akoa Makani is averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She has started in all of their games, and in this time, her best game was in Game 2 of the series against the Minnesota Lynx.
Akoa Makani finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and three assists. The rookie is consistent, and while her contributions are not as flashy as Satou Sabally's, Alyssa Thomas' or Kahleah Copper's, she is always active.
The rookie is off to a good start in her career, as she is already in the WNBA Finals. The best part about it is that she is a valuable contributor.
From France to Phoenix
Phoenix's rookie averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds during the regular season. While she did not make the WNBA's All-Rookie Team, she still had a noteworthy year. She proved that she can contriute beyond this season, and she is someone the Mercury can utilize with their trio.
She had a big responsibility this season as a starter, and she handled it like a pro. Now, she will do her best to help her team win a championship. If she does her part, and the Mercury can slow down the Aces, there goal is within reach.
Please follow us on X to read more about Monique Akoa Makani and her first time in the WNBA Finals when you click right here!