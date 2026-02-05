Mercury's Copper Attends Rutgers, Role Changes Over Time
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team before the 2024 season. She had an excellent season, and in her second season, she continued to contribute.
Copper averaged 15.6 points in 2025, and she did it while dealing with injuries. She dealt with a knee injury and a hamstring injury later on. The Mercury guard had a nice playoff run, and in Phoenix's final game, she had 30 points in her team's loss.
Phoenix's All-Star has had a successful career, and before she started her WNBA journey, she was a college star. Copper attended Rutgers, which is the same school that Cappie Pondexter attended. Copper averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in her four years.
The Mercury guard's final season was her best, and she averaged 17.7 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals. This was a significant difference from her first season, as she averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. She was a reserve during that time, and her role changed after that season.
Copper's debut was against Georgia, and she did not score in that game. She played seven minutes and she had two rebounds. Rutgers lost that game, as Georgia picked up a 57-51 win. Copper scored in double figures in her second game, as she had 10 points. She also had six rebounds, an assist and a steal. She showed a glimpse of what she can do on the offensive end, and later in her college years, she would be one of Rutgers' best scorers.
The Mercury guard continued to showcase her skills throughout the season, and the next time she scored 10 or more points was against Tennessee. Rutgers lost that game, as Tennessee picked up a 66-47 win.
Copper heads to Chicago
The start of Copper's college years was similar to the start of her WNBA career. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, and she averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds that year. The following year, she was traded to the Chicago Sky, and the Mystics received Elena Delle Donne.
Copper's role changed, and she gradually became one of the Sky's top players. She helped them win a championship, and now, she is trying to do the same with the Mercury. Copper is a star, and she will continue to shine from now on.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper, her time with the Mercury and her college career when you click right here!