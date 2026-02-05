Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Copper Attends Rutgers, Role Changes Over Time

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper has had a successful career, and in her first college season, she was a reserve.

Davion Moore

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates making a three point shot against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates making a three point shot against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team before the 2024 season. She had an excellent season, and in her second season, she continued to contribute.

Copper averaged 15.6 points in 2025, and she did it while dealing with injuries. She dealt with a knee injury and a hamstring injury later on. The Mercury guard had a nice playoff run, and in Phoenix's final game, she had 30 points in her team's loss.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix's All-Star has had a successful career, and before she started her WNBA journey, she was a college star. Copper attended Rutgers, which is the same school that Cappie Pondexter attended. Copper averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in her four years.

The Mercury guard's final season was her best, and she averaged 17.7 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals. This was a significant difference from her first season, as she averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. She was a reserve during that time, and her role changed after that season.

Kahleah Coppe
Jan 10, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward/guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball around Penn State Lady Lions forward Peyton Whitted (25) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Rutgers defeated Penn State 71-51. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Copper's debut was against Georgia, and she did not score in that game. She played seven minutes and she had two rebounds. Rutgers lost that game, as Georgia picked up a 57-51 win. Copper scored in double figures in her second game, as she had 10 points. She also had six rebounds, an assist and a steal. She showed a glimpse of what she can do on the offensive end, and later in her college years, she would be one of Rutgers' best scorers.

The Mercury guard continued to showcase her skills throughout the season, and the next time she scored 10 or more points was against Tennessee. Rutgers lost that game, as Tennessee picked up a 66-47 win.

Kahleah Coppe
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper speaks to the media after the team's practice at Mountain America Performance Center before their WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Oct. 1, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Copper heads to Chicago

The start of Copper's college years was similar to the start of her WNBA career. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, and she averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds that year. The following year, she was traded to the Chicago Sky, and the Mystics received Elena Delle Donne.

Copper's role changed, and she gradually became one of the Sky's top players. She helped them win a championship, and now, she is trying to do the same with the Mercury. Copper is a star, and she will continue to shine from now on.

Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper, her time with the Mercury and her college career when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.