How Phoenix Has Flourished On Both Ends Of The Floor
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's top teams during the regular season. They finished the season with a record of 27-17. Their successful season led to them making the playoffs, and now, they are facing the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals last season, but they lost to the New York Liberty. Ironically, the Mercury defeated the Liberty in the first round of this year's postseason.
Phoenix has looked like a team that can win it all in this time, as their stars continue to shine. The Mercury's trio helped them pull off an important win, which gave their team a 2-1 lead over the Lynx. Now, Phoenix is hosting them again in Game 4, and they can improve to 3-1 and make their way to the WNBA Finals.
Mercury flourish in playoff run
In this postseason, the Mercury have played exceptionally well. On the defensive end, they are in the top five when it comes to defensive rating. They have a rating of 100.4, which puts them fifth in that category. Three of the teams that have a higher ranking are no longer in the playoffs. The team in the top five that is still standing is the Lynx.
Offensively, the Mercury are third in points. They averaged 79.3, and the only teams that are ahead of them are the Las Vegas Aces and the Lynx. The Lynx are second, and they averaged 83.4 points. Las Vegas averages 84.3.
The Mercury are doing great on both ends of the floor, and it has paid off tremendously. They are showing that they are a true contender, and regardless of who they face in the WNBA Finals, they can compete with them.
In their last game, the Mercury were at their best. They beat the Lynx 84-76 in a phenomenal performance. Satou Sabally had 23 points and four rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks. Then, Kahleah Copper had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.
That game showed how great the team is offensively, and as their defensive rating shows, they can hold their own on the defensive end as well. That game showed that Phoenix is gelling and their goal of winning a championship is within reach. If they stay focused and play their game, they can be on the verge of adding to the franchise's history.
Please follow us on X to see how the Mercury finish their playoff run when you click right here!