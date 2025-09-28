Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Has Flourished On Both Ends Of The Floor

The Phoenix Mercury have done well on both ends of the floor, and their efforts are starting to pay off.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots a jumper over Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) shoots a jumper over Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's top teams during the regular season. They finished the season with a record of 27-17. Their successful season led to them making the playoffs, and now, they are facing the Minnesota Lynx.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) drives the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals last season, but they lost to the New York Liberty. Ironically, the Mercury defeated the Liberty in the first round of this year's postseason.

Phoenix has looked like a team that can win it all in this time, as their stars continue to shine. The Mercury's trio helped them pull off an important win, which gave their team a 2-1 lead over the Lynx. Now, Phoenix is hosting them again in Game 4, and they can improve to 3-1 and make their way to the WNBA Finals.

Mercury flourish in playoff run

In this postseason, the Mercury have played exceptionally well. On the defensive end, they are in the top five when it comes to defensive rating. They have a rating of 100.4, which puts them fifth in that category. Three of the teams that have a higher ranking are no longer in the playoffs. The team in the top five that is still standing is the Lynx.

Phoenix Mercur
Phoenix Mercury fans cheer in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensively, the Mercury are third in points. They averaged 79.3, and the only teams that are ahead of them are the Las Vegas Aces and the Lynx. The Lynx are second, and they averaged 83.4 points. Las Vegas averages 84.3.

The Mercury are doing great on both ends of the floor, and it has paid off tremendously. They are showing that they are a true contender, and regardless of who they face in the WNBA Finals, they can compete with them.

Sami Whitcom
Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) drives to the basket against Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) in the first half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their last game, the Mercury were at their best. They beat the Lynx 84-76 in a phenomenal performance. Satou Sabally had 23 points and four rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks. Then, Kahleah Copper had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.

That game showed how great the team is offensively, and as their defensive rating shows, they can hold their own on the defensive end as well. That game showed that Phoenix is gelling and their goal of winning a championship is within reach. If they stay focused and play their game, they can be on the verge of adding to the franchise's history.

