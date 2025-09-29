Why Natasha Mack's Defense Is Key To Mercury's Run
The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey continues, and it all started with their series against the New York Liberty. They beat the Liberty 2-1 after they won the last two games. Phoenix started the series with a loss, as New York beat them 76-69 in an overtime game.
Phoenix stars helped them close out the series, as Satou Sabally had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Alyssa Thomas had a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Mercury's stars handle things on the offensive end, and while they can hold their own defensively, the team's defense relies on someone like Natasha Mack.
Mack locks down opponents
Mack is a strong defender, and she showed her abilities in that first series. In the first game of that series, she had two points, two steals, a rebound and an assist. In the following game, Mack had six points, five rebounds, an assist and a block.
In the final game of that series, Mack had three rebounds and an assist. Mack knows how to make an impact on the defensive end, and she did it throughout the season.
Mack's contributions may not get the attention they deserve, but night in and night out, she is involved. Her contributions are things that help a team in their biggest and most crucial moments. If time is winding down and a team needs a stop, Mack is someone the Mercury can count on.
A championship team needs a player like Mack, so the Mercury are in great shape. They have her, and as their playoff run continues, she will continue to play her game. She will block shots, get rebounds and will get her share of steals as well. Mack will likely inch closer to the Mercury's playoff blocks list, like she ended up doing during the regular season.
Mack made the Mercury's franchise list when it comes to blocks in the regular season. She has 99 regular-season blocks, which puts her right under Jennifer Gillom.
As far as blocks in the playoffs, Kelly Schumacher and Sophie Cunningham are in the top 10. They are tied, as they both had eight blocks. Mack can climb into the top 10, and it could happen by the end of their playoff run.
Mack's role with the team is significant, and like she did in the series against New York, she will continue to contribute.
