How Mercury's Mack And Williams Joined The Team

The Phoenix Mercury had a third round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, but later on, they would acquire other players from this draft.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) strips the ball away from Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second quarter at Footprint Center on Sept. 1, 2024, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) strips the ball away from Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second quarter at Footprint Center on Sept. 1, 2024, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WNBA Draft is an important time for teams, as teams who are trying to rebuild have the opportunity to find a special player. Or, fringe contenders may even find a player that helps put them over the top.

The Dallas Wings found a franchise player in Paige Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The year before, the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark. At some point, all teams have went through that phase. The Phoenix Mercury are no exception, as they drafted Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Drafts matter, and sometimes they are hidden gems as well. In the Mercury's case, a few of their current players were drafted by different teams, but eventually made their way to Phoenix.

Phoenix has ties to the 2021 WNBA Draft, as a few past and present players were drafted that year. The Mercury only had one pick that year, and it was in the third round. They selected Ciera Johnson, who was a center for Texas A&M. She ended up being waived after signing a multi-year deal with them.

Despite the Mercury only having one pick, they acquired a few players in this draft later on. Michaela Onyenwere was the sixth pick of that year's draft. The New York Liberty drafted her, and after spending two seasons with them, they traded her to Phoenix in a four-team deal.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) drives around Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Onyenwere averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Mercury, but Phoenix traded her before the 2024 season. They sent her, Brianna Turner and multiple draft picks to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Kahleah Copper. Since then, Copper has been one of Phoenix's stars.

As far as current Mercury players who were drafted that year, Natasha Mack and Kiana Williams were involved in this draft. Both Mack and Williams were drafted in the second round. Mack was the 16th pick, and she was drafted by the Sky. Williams was the 18th pick, and she went to the Seattle Storm.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) moves the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mack spent some time with Chicago, and in the same season, she signed a seven-day contract with the Minnesota Lynx. After that, she spent time overseas, and eventually, she signed with the Mercury. This is her second year with Phoenix, and she has been a lockdown defender.

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) is introduced before playing against the Golden State Valkyries in pre-season action at PHX Arena May 11, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams spent some time with the Storm, and in between that, she signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, but she was waived. Then, she signed a hardship deal with the Storm, and after that was finished, had a brief period with the Connecticut Sun, she returned to the Storm once again before playing for the Mercury this season.

Jul 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) drives around Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Mack and Williams on the path to a championship

The Mercury have played well this season, and Mack and Williams have contributed in their own way. They did not start off their careers with Phoenix, but now, they are with the Mercury and may be on the verge of a championship. Every player has a different journey, and ultimately, their journeys led to this moment.

