Alyssa Thomas: The Facilitating Forward
Alyssa Thomas is one of the WNBA's top players. She impacts the game in a variety of ways, and she has proved that throughout the season. Thomas is known for getting triple-doubles, and this season, she has a total of six. Her first triple-double was against the Dallas Wings, and her most recent one was against the Golden State Valkyries.
In that game, Thomas had 16 assists. She set a Mercury franchise record with that number, and in a season where she is dishing the ball like a point guard, it was only a matter of time. What is most impressive about this accomplishment is the fact that Thomas came close to 16 multiple times this season.
Back in May, the Mercury had a game against the Chicago Sky. Phoenix won that game, as they beat Chicago 94-89. Thomas nearly had a triple-double in that game, and she had 15 assists in that outing. She also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
A month later, Thomas had another game with 15 assists. In a victory over the New York Liberty, Thomas had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. This was a great performance from the Mercury's trio, as Satou Sabally had 25 points and Kahleah Copper had 12.
The Mercury also had contributions from their bench. Sami Whitcomb had 15 points and Kitija Laksa had 13. The Mercury beat the Liberty 106-91.
In July, the Mercury forward had another game with 15 assists. This was the game where she had her first triple-double of the season. In the Mercury's 30-point win over the Wings, Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
Phoenix's win over Dallas was noteworthy, as Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points. The Mercury also won this game without Copper and Sabally. Dallas defeated Phoenix in their last meeting, but the Mercury made sure they won this time around. It was a fantastic win, and Thomas did her part in the team's big win.
Thomas leads the league
Thomas is a facilitator, and this season, she leads the league in assists. She averages 9.2, and the player closest to her is Courtney Williams. Williams averages 6.1 assists.
The Mercury's forward is having a remarkable year, and her playmaking skills are one of the things that stick out the most this season.
