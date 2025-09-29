How The Mercury Defeated A Defunct Western Conference Rival
The Phoenix Mercury are still going strong, as they are in the midst of an impressive playoff run. They defeated the New York Liberty in the first round, which guaranteed that there will be a new champion this season.
Phoenix's history goes back to the 1997 season, and since then, they have faced their share of opponents. One of the teams they faced over the years was the Portland Fire.
Portland came into the league a few years later than Phoenix. They made their debut in 2000, and the league had an expansion draft at that time. In that draft, they selected players like Alisa Burras, who was with the Cleveland Rockers before the draft, Sophia Witherspoon, who was with the Houston Comets and more.
Once that draft was complete, the Fire had multiple picks in the 2000 WNBA Draft. They began to shape their roster, and they brought in players like Vanessa Nygaard, who spent some time as the head coach of the Mercury and Michele Van Gorp.
Mercury meet Fire
The Fire got off to a rough start, and in their first season, they had a record of 10-22. Portland hosted Phoenix in their first meeting, and the Mercury beat them 75-69. Brandy Reed and Jennifer Gillom had great performances, as they had 23 points and 19 points, respectively.
These two teams met the next day, but this time it was in Phoenix. The Mercury beat the Fire 81-80 in overtime. It was an excellent game from Phoenix's starters, as four of them scored in double figures. Gillom had 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tonya Edwards had 18 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Michelle Brogan had 18 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Reed had 12 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Portland met Phoenix one last time in what was their final game of the season. The Mercury beat them 68-60 in a game where Reed was their leading scorer with 18. Nygaard was Portland's leading scorer, and she had 14 points.
Portland folded after the 2002 season, and they played nine games against Phoenix, and the Mercury were 6-3 in those games.
The Fire will be returning to the league soon, as they are going to play in 2026. It is a fresh start for them, and once things get going, they will face the Mercury once again.
