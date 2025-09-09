Why Kahleah Copper Is One Of Phoenix's Best Scorers
Kahleah Copper is in her second season with the Phoenix Mercury, and she has been a force in her time with the team. The Mercury acquired her in a trade before the start of the 2024 season, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. This year, she has Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas with her. This is another special trio, and they have what it takes to win a championship.
Copper is an excellent scorer, and this season, she averages 16.2 points. The year before that, she averaged 21.1 points. Copper dealt with injuries at different points of this season, which may have impacted her scoring averaged slightly. However, since coming back from injury, she has been up to her usual tricks.
Copper's consistency helps Mercury win
Last month, Copper scored 10 or more points in all but two games. She had nine points against the Atlanta Dream, and she had six points against the Las Vegas Aces. She left the game against the Aces during the third quarter due to a rib injury. Despite the injury, Copper played in the Mercury's next game, and she finished with 12 points.
This month, Copper is picking up where she left off, as she had 11 points against the Indiana Fever and back-to-back 18-point games against the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.
When Copper gets going, she is hard to stop, and her performances throughout the season serve as a reminder. She will be a player the Mercury can depend on in the playoffs, but until then, she is looking to finish the season strong.
When it comes to Copper and her scoring this season, she has a total of 421 points. Last season, she finished with a total of 782. If the Mercury guard played the whole season, she might have been closer to her previous total. Regardless, she had a good year.
Copper has a total of 1,203 points in her time with Phoenix. Eventually, she may reach the top10 in scoring for the Mercury, as Tangela Smith scored a total of 1,355 points in her time with the team. If Copper remains with the team after this season, she can reach that total in no time.
The Mercury have had a fantastic season, and their star guard is a factor in that.
