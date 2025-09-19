Why Phoenix's Free-Throw Shooting Will Come In Handy
The playoffs have been exciting so far, and the Phoenix Mercury are doing what they can to ensure their journey continues. They are heading home in hopes of closing out the series, as their win in Game 2 tied the series 1-1. Now, they are in another must-win situation, but they will have the energy of their home crowd to give them an extra push.
Phoenix looked better in Game 2, as they beat the New York Liberty 86-60. The Mercury were on the road for that game, but they remained calm, stayed focused and made sure they kept their playoff run alive.
Game 1 was a challenge for Phoenix, as they struggled to get going on the offensive end. They shot poorly, and some of their top players were no exception. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer with 15 points and two rebounds. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. DeWanna Bonner contributed with 12 points as well.
Things turned around for the Mercury in Game 2, and Satou Sabally got involved. Now, the Mercury will need all hands on deck in this big game.
When it comes to this playoff run, the Mercury have one thing going for them. They are first in free-throw percentage, as they shoot 85.7 percent from the charity stripe, which is something that can benefit them down the line.
Late game free throws
If the Mercury encounter another overtime game, it may become a game of free throws. Seconds will be left on the clock, and teams will keep fouling one another until there is little to no time left. Luckily, the Mercury have players like Bonner, who is a reliable free-throw shooter, Sabally, Copper and Sami Whitcomb, Phoenix is covered in that area.
Thomas is one of the few Mercury players who shot below 70 percent from the free-throw line, but she was not far off. She shot 69.2 percent during the regular season. She also made a big free throw in Phoenix's 78-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries.
The Mercury have their share of free-throw shooters, and if a game does come down to the wire, someone like Bonner can put them over the top. Phoenix's playoff run is once again on the line, and being the top free-throw shooting team will help them secure the win.
Please follow us on X to read about the Mercury's performance in the playoffs when you click right here!