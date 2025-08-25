Will DeWanna Bonner Catch Mercury Legend Penny Taylor?
DeWanna Bonner has done great things with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her in 2009, and right away, she established herself. She won Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season, and the Mercury ended up winning a championship that season. They beat the Indiana Fever in a competitive series.
Bonner had some good years with the Mercury in her first stint, and she transitioned from a reserve to a starter. Then, Phoenix traded her to the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year was one of the Sun's stars, and she played with them up until this year. She signed with the Fever in the offseason, but returned to Phoenix after her time with Indiana did not work out.
Since returning to Phoenix, Bonner has been their best bench player. She has had performances like her double-double against the Golden State Valkyries, and with performances like that, she has put herself in a position to climb franchise records.
Bonner is adding to her totals in areas like 3-pointers made, total rebounds and more. She is also one the Mercury's free throw percentage list.
Phoenix's veteran is fifth on the free throw percentage list, as she shoots 85.5 percent from the charity stripe. This stat goes all the way back to her first season with the Mercury and includes this season. Bonner is a reliable free throw shooter, and her name is among other Mercury greats.
Penny Taylor is first in this category, as she shot 87.8 percent from the free throw line in her time with the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is right behind Taylor, as she shot 87 percent in her career. Sophie Cunningham played with the Mercury from 2019 to 2024 before she was traded to the Fever. She shot 85.9 percent.
Bonner is after Cunningham, and this season, the veteran is shooting 87.3 percent from the charity stripe.
In the Mercury's last two games, Bonner has not had a free throw. However, in the games where she did shoot free throws, she shot 75 percent or higher. She made three of her four free throws in Phoenix's road game against the Valkyries.
From the charity stripe
In the month of August, Bonner had five games where she was perfect from the line. In Phoenix's win over Indiana, she made all seven of her free throws. Right after that, she made all six of her free throws against the Atlanta Dream. She was also perfect against the Aces.
The Mercury veteran is an excellent free throw shooter, and in due time, she could take the top spot from Taylor.
