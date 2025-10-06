The Night Pondexter Lit Up Her Future Team
The Phoenix Mercury were building something special in the early 2000s. The team made the playoffs in 2000, and they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks. Los Angeles swept them, and they lost to the Houston Comets in the next round.
Phoenix had some challenging years after that, and after going 8-26 in the 2003 season, they brought in a star. They selected Diana Taurasi with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft
A few years later, the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, who also played a significant role in the team's success. She was an excellent scorer, and the duo of her and Taurasi was tough to stop.
Pondexter played with the Mercury from 2006 to 2009. Her best season in that time was in 2008, as she averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Pondexter helped the Mercury win two championships, and before the 2010 season, Phoenix sent her to the New York Liberty.
In that trade, the Mercury acquired Candice Dupree, who was in the same draft class as Pondexter. Dupree was consistent and efficient, and she helped the team win their third championship.
Pondexter had some big games in her time with the Mercury, and when it comes to playing against her future team, her best game happened in 2007.
Pondexter helps Mercury beat Liberty
The Mercury faced the Liberty at home towards the end of the season. Phoenix picked up a 97-86 win over New York, and in that game Pondexter had 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was one of four players who scored in double figures in that game.
Penny Taylor was the team's leading scorer, as she finished with 31 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Taurasi had 14 points, five assists and two rebounds. Tangela Smith had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Overall, Pondexter had some nice games against the Liberty. She also had a 26-point game against them in 2009. She also had five rebounds and four assists. Phoenix won that game 91-84.
The Mercury found a special player in Pondexter, and she continued to play well when she joined the Liberty. Before that, she was giving New York problems as a member of the Mercury.
