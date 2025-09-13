How Mercury's Thomas Led Them In Series Against The Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong regular season, and their stars played a big role in their success. The Mercury brought in two new stars in Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, and on top of that, they already had Kahleah Copper. They acquired Copper in a deal before the start of last season.
Phoenix's season has led to them reaching the playoffs, and they are going to face the defending champions. The New York Liberty had a good year, but they have a tough task ahead of them. They want to repeat, but they have to go through a team that has been hot all season.
This will be a challenging series for both teams, but if the Mercury play their game, they can continue their playoff run. One of the players that are key to this series is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas has been spectacular this season, and in the Mercury's regular season series against the Liberty, she played a role in them winning.
Phoenix won that series 3-1, and in the first game, they beat New York 89-81. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. However, there were five players in double figures in that game, and Thomas had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
In the second game, the Mercury won 106-91. Thomas was one of five players in double digits again, and she had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.
New York picked up their first win of the series, and they beat Phoenix 89-76. There were only two players who scored 10 or more in that game, and Thomas was the leading scorer with 20 points. She also had 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Mercury get the 3-1 victory
Then, in the last meeting, Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Overall, Thomas averaged 17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists. She did bit of everything in this series, and the Mercury picked up a season series win over the defending champions.
The Mercury are a step closer to winning a championship, and it will take performances like Thomas' in this series to make it happen. The Liberty are a strong team, and they cannot be taken lightly. Thomas and the Mercury realize this, and they will take every game seriously.
