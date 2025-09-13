Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Thomas Led Them In Series Against The Liberty

The Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 3-1 in the season series, and as Alyssa Thomas put on a show in those games.

Davion Moore

Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tries to get past New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) tries to get past New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a strong regular season, and their stars played a big role in their success. The Mercury brought in two new stars in Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, and on top of that, they already had Kahleah Copper. They acquired Copper in a deal before the start of last season.

Phoenix's season has led to them reaching the playoffs, and they are going to face the defending champions. The New York Liberty had a good year, but they have a tough task ahead of them. They want to repeat, but they have to go through a team that has been hot all season.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives past New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the first half of a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

This will be a challenging series for both teams, but if the Mercury play their game, they can continue their playoff run. One of the players that are key to this series is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas has been spectacular this season, and in the Mercury's regular season series against the Liberty, she played a role in them winning.

Phoenix won that series 3-1, and in the first game, they beat New York 89-81. Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. However, there were five players in double figures in that game, and Thomas had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Alyssa Thoma
Jun 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) dribbles against the New York Liberty during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the second game, the Mercury won 106-91. Thomas was one of five players in double digits again, and she had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

Alyssa Thoma
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York picked up their first win of the series, and they beat Phoenix 89-76. There were only two players who scored 10 or more in that game, and Thomas was the leading scorer with 20 points. She also had 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Mercury get the 3-1 victory

Then, in the last meeting, Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Overall, Thomas averaged 17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists. She did bit of everything in this series, and the Mercury picked up a season series win over the defending champions.

The Mercury are a step closer to winning a championship, and it will take performances like Thomas' in this series to make it happen. The Liberty are a strong team, and they cannot be taken lightly. Thomas and the Mercury realize this, and they will take every game seriously.

Please follow us on X to see how Alyssa Thomas and the Mercury play in this series when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.