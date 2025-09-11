Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren Builds Contender
Behind every great team, there are execs who get things done. They are working behind the scenes, and they are making moves to put their teams in a position to win. The Phoenix Mercury made some moves during the offseason, and they have paid off tremendously.
They brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas through a big trade. They brought in Sami Whitcomb, whose shooting abilities helped the Seattle Storm win championships. Phoenix also brought in rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld, who have made names for themselves. Then, they brought in DeWanna Bonner after she parted ways with the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury made great moves, and as a result, the team is playing at a high level. They are fourth in the league record-wise, as they have a record of 27-16. The Mercury have lost their last two games, as the Connecticut Sun beat them 87-84 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 88-83.
Before those losses, the Mercury were on a six-game winning streak, taking down teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and the Fever. Phoenix has played well all season, and it is due to those moves they made before the season.
Nick U'Ren, the general manager of the Mercury, was responsible for those moves. He took on this role back in 2023, after Jim Pitman retired from the role at the end of that season. U'Ren had experience, as he was a part of the Golden State Warriors staff. As a result, he was a part of their championship teams.
From the Warriors to the Mercury
Now, U'Ren may have another championship team on his hands, as the Mercury are shooting for a deep playoff run. With the talent they have on their roster, it is not far-fetched.
It is not often that a team acquires a Most Improved Player winner and a triple-double around the same time. On top of that, U'Ren did it as one of their top players, Diana Taurasi, would retire a little later in the month. So, in a way, the Mercury were preparing for the future, and they were putting themselves in a position to contend as well.
When it comes to Executive Player of the Year, no one from the Mercury has won it. However, that can soon change. U'Ren built a strong team, and soon he may be recognized for his efforts.
Please follow us on X to see if Nick U'Ren wins Executive of the Year when you click right here!