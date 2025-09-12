Mercury's Thomas Gives It Her All Against The Aces
Alyssa Thomas has had an incredible season, and the Phoenix Mercury are playing well as a result. She has had a historic season, and it is only a matter of time before she adds more accolades to her resume.
Thomas has played a role in the Mercury winning majority of their season series, and even in the ones they lost, she still gave it her all.
One of the series the Mercury lost was against the Las Vegas. The Aces won the series 3-1, as they won three games in a row against the Mercury. Phoenix picked up a win in their first meeting, which was also a Commissioner's Cup game.
The Mercury beat the Aces 76-70, and Satou Sabally led the team with 22 points and nine rebounds. She was one of four players who scored in double digits, as Sami Whitcomb had 18, Thomas had 14 and Kahleah Copper had 11. Thomas also had 13 assists and six rebounds.
Las Vegas bounced back in the next game, as they beat Phoenix 84-81. Unlike the first game, the Mercury were home for this one. Phoenix had very few home losses this season, but Las Vegas beat them in PHX Arena twice.
In the second game, Thomas had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. She was the team's leading scorer, but the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Copper had 15 points, Whitcomb had 14 and Sabally had 10.
Phoenix hosted Las Vegas in the third meeting, and the Aces beat them in a close battle. The Aces beat the Mercury 86-83 in a game that truly came down to the final possessions. A late turnover hurt the Mercury's chance, and then, they could not knock down a shot at the end, as Chelsea Gray contained Sabally in that final possession.
Thomas finished that game with 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Sabally was the leading scorer with 26, Copper had 15 as well, and DeWanna Bonner had 12.
The final game of the series was a rough one, and the Aces beat the Mercury 83-61. Thomas led with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabally had 15 points.
In that series, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, nine assists and 7.5 rebounds. She had her typical performances, but the Mercury could not win or at least tie the series. Regardless, Thomas played well, and in time, other season series will be explored.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and her performances throughout the season when you click right here!