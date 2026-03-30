Nicole Ohlde Comes To Phoenix, Helps Team Win It All

Nicole Ohlde played a role in the Phoenix Mercury's 2009 championship, and she did it as a reserve. She played 21 games that season, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, and her best performance was in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of Target Center during pre game lineup before a game between Phoenix Mercury and. Minnesota Lynx during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ohlde finished that game with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and a block. The Mercury lost that game, but Ohlde's performance off the bench was one of the most notable ones.

Before she came to the Mercury, the Kansas State star played for the Minnesota Lynx. She was drafted by them back in 2004, and she was the sixth pick of that year's draft. The Mercury had the top pick, and they drafted Diana Taurasi. Then, players like Alana Beard, Nicole Powell and Lindsay Whalen came after her.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of towels on top seats inside Target Center prior to a game between Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ohlde wastes little time, makes an impact right away

In her rookie season, Ohlde had a solid year. It was the best of her career, and she averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She had a good year, and she stayed healthy in the process. She played 34 games, and she started in all of them.

Ohlde's play led to her being involved in the Rookie of the Year race, and she finished third. Phoenix's rookie took home the award, and she averaged 17.0 points and 4.4 rebounds. Both players were off to great starts, and they continued to shine for the rest of their careers.

The Kansas State star had another good year in 2005, as she averaged 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She was active once again, as she played 34 games and started in all of them. She continued to be an important player for the Lynx, and eventually, she joined the Mercury.

June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Nicole Ohlde shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix acquired her in a trade, as the franchise sent Kelly Miller and LaToya Sanders to Minnesota. The deal worked out, and it led to Ohlde getting a championship. While that season was an adjustment, she adapted, and that change paid off for her. Going from a starter to a reserve is difficult, but like a true professional, she did what was best for the team.

After that, she started the 2010 season with the Mercury, but she was traded to the Tulsa Shock. That was her final stop, but she did well in her time there.

In her career, Ohlde had five seasons where she played every game. That is impressive, and she did not do it with the Mercury, she still helped them during a significant period. Ohlde had a nice career, and she is forever tied to Phoenix.

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