Draft Flashback: Phoenix Mercury’s Big Moves in the 2001 WNBA Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have experienced it all when it comes to drafts. They found stars like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner. They found hidden gems or role players who ended up contributing to the team such as Sophie Cunningham. They also had moments where players they drafted had brief stints with the team or those players did not suit up at all.
The 2001 WNBA Draft was an interesting year for Phoenix, as they had five draft picks. While they all had different paths, they were at least selected by a historic WNBA franchise.
Mercury bring in five players
Phoenix had a pick in the first round, a pick in the second round, one in the third and two in the fourth. They kicked things off by selecting a player from Australia.
With their first pick, the Mercury selected Kristen Veal. Veal played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), and at that time, she was the youngest player to play in the WNBA.
In her first season, Veal showed her playmaking skills, as she averaged 4.3 assists in that time. She also averaged four points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Veal appeared in 29 games that year, and she started in 14.
In her second year, she averaged 3.1 points,1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. That was her last season in the WNBA, as she decided to forgo the 2003 season and return to Australia. Veal was the third Australian player to be selected in her draft class, as Lauren Jackson and Penny Taylor were drafted before her.
After drafting Veal, the Mercury selected Ilona Korstin. She spent a year with Phoenix, and she averaged 1.8 points. After that, she played in Russia, Turkey and Spain.
With their third pick, the Mercury selected Tere Williams. Williams had some great years with Virginia Tech before getting drafted, and in her sophomore season, she averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. She was later waived by the Mercury, and she was waived by the Cleveland Rockers later on.
As far as Phoenix's fourth round picks, they selected Carolyn Moos and Megan Franza. Moos did not play for them, but she had a brief stint with the Miami Sol. Franza was waived by the Mercury.
The Mercury have had successful drafts, and in some cases, some work out better than others. Regardless, all of these players are a part of history.
