How Mercury's Taurasi Had Her Career High In 2006

Diana Taurasi had some big performances in her career, and the most impressive was in 2006.

Aug. 25, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) handles the ball as Indiana Fever guard Jeanette Pohlen (32) falls onto the court during the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a star in Diana Tauarsi, and it all began when they drafted her in 2004. Taurasi was the first pick of that year's draft, and in that time, she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix's guard won Rookie of the Year that season, and it was only the beginning for her and the Mercury. She had some great years with the team, and in the end, she averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in her career.

Taurasi had some great seasons throughout her career, and in 2006, she averaged a career high in points. She averaged 25.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury guard was the league leader in scoring that year, and she went on to do it four more times.

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) drives around Minnesota Lynx guard Bridget Carleton (left) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Taurasi goes off against a now-defunct team

The 2006 season was a good year for Taurasi, and her best performance was against the Houston Comets. Phoenix's guard had the best game of her career, as she finished the game with 47 points. She almost had a triple-double in that outing, as she had nine assists and six rebounds. She also had a steal and a block.

Phoenix won that game, as they beat Houston 111-110. It was a competitive game, and it went to triple overtime. The Mercury needed a big performance from their star, and she delivered. The Comets had some strong performances of their own, as Tina Thompson had 37 points and Sheryl Swoopes had 30.

Diana Taurasi celebrates a 3-pointer during a 2007 WNBA Finals game against the Detroit Shock. The Phoenix Mercury won the series and Taurasi won her first WNBA championship. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams came to play, and in the end, Taurasi and the Mercury came away with the win.

Taurasi was not the only Mercury player who scored in double figures in that game. Penny Taylor had 19 points, and she also had six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Cappie Pondexter had 15 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Belinda Snell had 11 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench.

That was a game to remember, and Taurasi had a huge performance that led to her team's win. This performance showed how skilled Taurasi was, and it helped pave the way for the Mercury's championship the following year. Taurasi was spectacular in that game, and it is a performance that will be remembered for years to come.

