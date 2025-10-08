How Penny Taylor Helped The Mercury Make History
The Phoenix Mercury have had their share of scorers over the years, and whether it was the regular season or the playoffs, their stars had big games. The Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times in their history, and they have reached the WNBA Finals six times over the years.
Phoenix has won three championships in that time, and it was due to the performances of their stars. Their best players know what it takes to win, and if it means having a game of 30 or more points, they would deliver.
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Mercury 91-78. Their star A'ja Wilson had 28 points, and she scored 20 of them in the first half. With her first half performance, the name Angel McCoughtry started to come up. McCoughtry holds the record for most points scored in a WNBA Finals game, and she had 38 back in 2011. She has had other 30-point performances in the Finals, and players like Breanna Stewart, Seimone Augustus and Jonquel Jones have also.
Taylor takes over in Game 1
A Mercury legend is not too far behind these players, as Penny Taylor had 32 points in Phoenix's series against the Detroit Shock. Taylor started the series off with a bang, as she also had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Detroit spoiled her big game, as they beat Phoenix 108-100 to take the 1-0 lead.
Taylor has the most points in a Finals game when it comes to Mercury players, and another Phoenix legend is close behind her. Diana Taurasi had a 30-point game in a few days after Taylor's big game, and she had eight rebounds, three assists and a block in the process. That was the game that helped Phoenix tie the series.
Later on in that series, Taylor had another 30-point game, and she had three rebounds, two assists and two steals. That was the final game of the series, and the Mercury won their first championship as a result.
For now, Taylor and Taurasi are the only Mercury players who had 30 or more in a Finals game. Brittney Griner came close, as she had 28 back in 2021. With the Mercury being in this year's Finals, there is an opportunity for one of their players to add their name to that list. However, time will tell if that ends up happening.
Taylor did great things in Phoenix, and despite the loss in that game, her big performance helped set the tone for her team.
Please follow us on X to read more about players like Penny Taylor and their big games when you click right here!