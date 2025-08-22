Looking At Brittney Griner's First Playoffs
Brittney Griner did great things with the Phoenix Mercury. She won a championship with the team in 2014, and she is featured on multiple Mercury franchise records lists. For example, she is Phoenix's all-time leader in rebounds, as she had a total of 2,322 rebounds in her time with the team.
Griner is now playing for the Atlanta Dream, but if she ever decides to return, she can add to her totals.
The Mercury drafted Griner in 2013, and she made an impact right away. She was a member of the All-Rookie Team, and she was also the league leader in blocks. She also helped the Mercury reach the playoffs that year, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix defeated the Sparks 2-1 to advance to the next round. The Lynx ended up winning the next series, as they beat the Mercury 2-0. However, Phoenix's rookie had a solid showing in her first playoffs.
In her playoff debut, Griner finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The Mercury won that game, as their rookie was one of four players to score in double figures. Diana Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, and she had 30 points. She also had seven assists and two steals.
Los Angeles responded to their loss in the first game, and they beat Phoenix 82-73. Griner had 18 points and six rebounds in that outing, and Taurasi had 20. The Mercury had a hard time stopping Candace Parker, who had 31 points that game.
Mercury move on after Griner's basket
Phoenix ended the series in the next game, and they beat Los Angeles 78-77. Griner had six points and four rebounds in that game, but she knocked down a jumper late in the game to give her team the victory. The Mercury moved on, and they faced a tough team in Minnesota.
The Lynx beat the Mercury 85-62 in Game 1, and Griner had 13 points and six rebounds. It was a rough game for Phoenix overall, as Taurasi was their leading scorer with15 points.
Minnesota ended the series with a 72-65 win in Game 2. Griner had 10 rebounds and six points. The Lynx moved on, and they ended up winning the championship.
In her first year, Griner averaged 10.6 points and 6.4 blocks. It was a nice start to her career, and she went on to have bigger games in other playoff series.
Griner is a special player, and her rookie year was a glimpse of what she would do later on.
