Looking Back At Brittney Griner's Record-Breaking Game
In her time with the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner had some dominant performances. At 6-foot-9, Griner can give teams troubles. She is talented on both ends of the floor, which makes her even more dangerous. Griner is a threat in the post, and she showed that time after time in Phoenix.
While Griner is playing for the Atlanta Dream, she is still loved by Mercury fans. The fans' love is evident, as she received a warm welcome in her return to Phoenix. The Atlanta Dream came to town, and they beat the Mercury 90-79. Griner had a good showing in that game, as she had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Griner did a lot of great things with the Mercury, and in 2014, she set a league record.
The former Mercury forward had a big game against the Tulsa Shock. She impacted both ends of the floor, as she had 21 points and 11 blocks. She also had eight rebounds and a steal. Griner could not be stopped in that game, and her blocks became a league record. She talked about the achievement after the game.
"I knew I had a couple of blocks, but I didn't know how many," Griner said. "To do that is pretty big, now I guess I have to try to beat it."
The block party
Before Griner broke the record, Margo Dydek and Lisa Leslie were tied in that area. Both Dydek and Leslie had 10 blocks, but Dydek did it first.
In 2001, Dydek had 10 blocks against the Orlando Miracle, who relocated and became the Connecticut Sun a few years later.
Dydek had a unique triple-double, as she had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Leslie had 10 blocks against the Detroit Shock. She did it in 2004. She also had an interesting triple-double, as she had 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.
Griner made history, and that record still stands. She has come close to her record a few times, but even she has not topped it.
Griner and the Mercury were stellar in 2014, and the team ended up winning a championship. They did so much that season, and they finished with a record of 29-5. They also won 16 games in a row. Griner did big things with the Mercury, and her performance against Tulsa was nothing short of extraordinary.
