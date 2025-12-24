Mercury's 2002 Picks Go Different Paths
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21. They were going through a rebuilding period, and before that season got started, the Mercury drafted three players.
The Mercury did not have a first-round pick that season, but they had at least one in the remaining rounds. The first pick of that year's draft was Sue Bird, and after that, several talented players were selected.
Mercury play the waiting game, select Wichita State forward
Phoenix had to wait to make their first pick, and with the 25th pick, they selected Tootie Shaw. Shaw attended Wichita State, and in her final season, she averaged 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. In her four years, she averaged 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Shaw did not play for the Mercury, as she was waived less than a month after the draft.
The Mercury drafted Kayte Christensen in the third round, and she attended UC Santa Barbara. She averaged 14.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. In her four years, she averaged 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. She played four seasons with the Mercury in her first stint, and she had her career high during that time.
Christensen had a 16-point game against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and the Mercury beat them 89-62. Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and the leading scorer was Anna DeForge.
DeForge had 24 points, and she also had four steals, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Christensen was the second-leading scorer, and on top of her 16 points, she had four rebounds, two steals and a block.
Lisa Harrison had 11 points, five rebounds and a steal. Then, Tamicha Jackson had 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.
After drafting Shaw and Christensen, the Mercury drafted Amba Kongolo. While she was drafted by them, she did not play for them. She was waived by them after that, and she did not play anywhere else.
The Mercury drafted late, but they still managed to find some talented players. It would be a few years before Phoenix found one of its key players, but until then, they were trying to turn things around. Then, once they got back on track, they made history by winning their first championship.
