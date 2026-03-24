The Mercury Move The Ball, Make Playoffs In 2020

The 2020 season is one of the WNBA's most unique. That was a challenging time for everyone, and while the season was delayed, the saga continued.

The world was at a standstill during the pandemic, and the WNBA adapted to those circumstances. The league held its season in an isolation zone, and the period consisted of 22 games.

Sep 17, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Damiris Dantas (12) drives to the basket around Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) during the first half at the FELD Entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

It was a trying time, but the Phoenix Mercury and all of the other teams in the league got through it. In fact, the Mercury handled it well.

Mercury reach the playoffs in difficult season

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 13-9, and the team added to its playoff history. The Mercury played well as a team, and like previous seasons, they shared the wealth. They finished the season with a total of 448 assists, and almost every player tallied at least one. Alisia Jenkins was the only player who did not have an assist, and she played two games with the team.

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) drives [ast Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (left) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Skylar Diggins was the leader, and she had 93 assists. She had her season high against the Indiana Fever, as she had eight assists in Phoenix's 105-81 win. That was her first season with the Mercury, and she did well during that time. She averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds that year, and she played every game.

Diana Taurasi was behind Diggins, as she had 86 assists. The All-Star guard had a double-double, as she had 22 points and 10 assists. That was her season high in assists, and the Mercury won their first game.

Phoenix's stars did a great job when it came to playmaking, and Bria Hartley joined them. She had 58 assists that season, and she dished out nine assists in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Hartley had a great year with the Mercury, as she averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She was a part of the Sixth Player of the Year race, as she earned a point.

Sep 17, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) shoots over Phoenix Mercury guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (2) during the first half at the FELD Entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Brianna Turner and Brittney Griner were fourth and fifth in assists, and Turner had 39. Her season high was against the Connecticut Sun, and she had five assists in the team's win. Griner had 36 assists, and her high happened against the Aces. The center had seven in the same game that Taurasi had 10.

Phoenix got everyone involved, and the team's efforts led to a solid playoff run.

Please follow us on X to read about the Mercury's top playmakers in 2020 when you click right here!