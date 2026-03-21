Tangela Smith Comes To Phoenix, Brings Energy And Consistency
The Phoenix Mercury were inching closer to the playoffs. They missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but they added stars during that time. Players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter put them on the right path, and the Mercury made the playoffs in 2007.
On top of those players, the Mercury added a veteran in a draft-day trade. Phoenix had the first pick of that year's draft, and the franchise selected Lindsey Harding. However, Harding's time was cut short, as the Mercury traded her to the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix received Tangela Smith, and the start of her career dates back to 1998. She was a second-round pick in that year's draft, and in her first season, she averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and an assist. She played 28 games, and she started in 10 of them. She missed two games that year, but overall, she played well.
In her second season, Smith played 31 games, and she started in three of them. She missed one game, but she helped the Sacramento Monarchs have a successful season.
Smith's 2000 season was the first year she averaged more than 10 points, as she averaged 12.1 points. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals. That year was also her first perfect season, and she started in every game.
The veteran had perfect seasons the next two years, and in 2002, she averaged a career-high 14.7 points. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists. She spent two more years with the Monarchs, and those were perfect seasons. Then, she was traded to the Charlotte Sting, and she spent two years with them.
Smith comes to Phoenix, makes history
In her first year with the Sting, she missed three games. After that, she played every game in what was Charlotte's final season. The team folded, and Smith was a part of a dispersal draft. She went to the Lynx, but she did not play for them. The veteran went to Phoenix, and she helped the team win a championship.
Smith played a key role in Phoenix's first two championships, and she had a few perfect seasons. In her last year with the team, she played all 34 games, and she averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Overall, Smith had nine perfect seasons, and while most of them were with the Monarchs, she had three with the Mercury. Smith had a successful career, and her consistency paid off as she won two championships.
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