Phoenix Mercury On SI

Tangela Smith Comes To Phoenix, Brings Energy And Consistency

The Phoenix Mercury added Tangela Smith in 2007, and she was a big factor in their championship wins.

Davion Moore

Jun 8, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Tangela Smith (50) goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Sparks guard Betty Lennox (22) defends at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 92-91. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Tangela Smith (50) goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Sparks guard Betty Lennox (22) defends at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Mercury 92-91. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were inching closer to the playoffs. They missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but they added stars during that time. Players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter put them on the right path, and the Mercury made the playoffs in 2007.

Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter
Aug 23, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; USA players Cappie Pondexter (top) and Diana Taurasi (bottom) celebrate after defeating Australia in the women's basketball gold medal basketball game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA defeated Australia 92-65 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On top of those players, the Mercury added a veteran in a draft-day trade. Phoenix had the first pick of that year's draft, and the franchise selected Lindsey Harding. However, Harding's time was cut short, as the Mercury traded her to the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix received Tangela Smith, and the start of her career dates back to 1998. She was a second-round pick in that year's draft, and in her first season, she averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and an assist. She played 28 games, and she started in 10 of them. She missed two games that year, but overall, she played well.

Tangela Smit
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Tangela Smith (50) fights for a loose ball with Seattle Storm forward Swin Cash (2) and forward Lauren Jackson (15) during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In her second season, Smith played 31 games, and she started in three of them. She missed one game, but she helped the Sacramento Monarchs have a successful season.

Smith's 2000 season was the first year she averaged more than 10 points, as she averaged 12.1 points. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals. That year was also her first perfect season, and she started in every game.

The veteran had perfect seasons the next two years, and in 2002, she averaged a career-high 14.7 points. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists. She spent two more years with the Monarchs, and those were perfect seasons. Then, she was traded to the Charlotte Sting, and she spent two years with them.

Tangela Smit
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks foward DeLisha Milton-Jones (8) puts up a shot against Phoenix Mercury foward Tangela Smith (50) during the first half in at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Smith comes to Phoenix, makes history

In her first year with the Sting, she missed three games. After that, she played every game in what was Charlotte's final season. The team folded, and Smith was a part of a dispersal draft. She went to the Lynx, but she did not play for them. The veteran went to Phoenix, and she helped the team win a championship.

Smith played a key role in Phoenix's first two championships, and she had a few perfect seasons. In her last year with the team, she played all 34 games, and she averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Overall, Smith had nine perfect seasons, and while most of them were with the Monarchs, she had three with the Mercury. Smith had a successful career, and her consistency paid off as she won two championships.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.