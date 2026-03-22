The 2015 Mercury Compete, Have Challenging Series Against East Team

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2015 season with a record of 20-14, and that was the fifth time in history that they had 20 or more wins during a season.

That year was right after Phoenix won its third championship , and with the way 2015 played out, the Mercury had a shot at winning another title. However, things did not go as planned. They beat the Tulsa Shock in the playoffs, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Mercury had some competitive matchups. They picked up wins over teams from both conferences, and when it came to their season series against the Washington Mystics, that ended in an interesting manner. That series ended in a tie, and the Mystics started the series with a victory.

Washington beat Phoenix 71-63, and Leilani Mitchell was the Mercury's top scorer. She had 16 points, and she also had three rebounds and three assists. She came off the bench in that game, and outside of her, the Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures.

Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is introduced during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner had 12 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a block in that game. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. As far as the Mystics, Ivory Latta was their leading scorer, and she had 24 points. Then, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, and Stefanie Dolson had 10.

Mercury get their victory

The Mercury were on the road for that game, but they came home for the second. They beat the Mystics 73-53, and Candice Dupree was the leading scorer. She had 18 points, and she also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Griner had a solid game, as she had 16 points, two rebounds, a steal and a block.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (right) and center Brittney Griner against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the Mystics, Meesseman and LaToya Sanders led the way with 10 points apiece. Sanders had ties to the Mercury, as she was drafted by them in 2008. She spent a season with them before she was traded to the Lynx. Then, she played for the Los Angeles Sparks before heading to Washington.

Phoenix and Washington fought for victories, and neither team got the upper hand. The series ended 1-1, and as the season progressed, the Mercury faced more Eastern Conference teams.

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