Veteran Makes History With 2014 Mercury
The 2014 Phoenix Mercury team was a special group, and they had a season that will be discussed for years to come. They won a championship after finishing the season with a record of 29-5, and Diana Taurasi won her second Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The Mercury won their third championship, and for some players, the 2014 win was their first. That year's win was a team effort, and regardless of how much someone played, they played a role in the team's victory.
One of the players who won their first championship during that time was Shay Murphy. She was a veteran, and she started her career in 2007. That was the same year that the franchise won its first title, and they beat the Detroit Shock to make it happen.
Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx that year, and she had a decent rookie season. She played 32 games, and she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. She spent a year with the Lynx, and she was traded to the Shock after starting the 2008 season with Minnesota.
In her time with the Shock, Murphy played 13 games and she started in three. She averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. Later that year, she was traded to the Washington Mystics, and she played two games with them.
Mercury remain hot, go on a win streak
Then, in 2009, she played for the Indiana Fever. After spending time with them and the Chicago Sky, she made her way to Phoenix. She played 27 games that season, and she started in one of them. She averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She had a 10-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks that season, and she also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Murphy helped the team beat the Sparks 90-69, and that was Phoenix's 16th win in a row. Once the playoffs came, Murphy played seven games, and she averaged 1.4 rebounds. The Mercury beat the Sparks, the Lynx and the Sky during that postseason run, and they brought home a championship.
A few years later, Murphy returned to the Mercury. She missed the previous seasons due to injury, but when she returned, averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. She played nine games with them, and she was traded to the San Antonio Stars.
The 2014 Mercury did something special, and Murphy played a role in their success.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury like Shay Murphy when you click right here!