Phoenix Mercury On SI

Veteran Makes History With 2014 Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury won their third championship in 2014, and an exceptional group of players helped them win.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA Spalding basketball on the court during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA Spalding basketball on the court during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2014 Phoenix Mercury team was a special group, and they had a season that will be discussed for years to come. They won a championship after finishing the season with a record of 29-5, and Diana Taurasi won her second Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The Mercury won their third championship, and for some players, the 2014 win was their first. That year's win was a team effort, and regardless of how much someone played, they played a role in the team's victory.

Phoenix Mercur
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury players celebrate after receiving the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

One of the players who won their first championship during that time was Shay Murphy. She was a veteran, and she started her career in 2007. That was the same year that the franchise won its first title, and they beat the Detroit Shock to make it happen.

Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx that year, and she had a decent rookie season. She played 32 games, and she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. She spent a year with the Lynx, and she was traded to the Shock after starting the 2008 season with Minnesota.

Phoenix Mercur
T-shirts await the fans on seats in the Mortgage Matchup Center for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals where the Phoenix Mercury wil play against the Las Vegas Aces in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In her time with the Shock, Murphy played 13 games and she started in three. She averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. Later that year, she was traded to the Washington Mystics, and she played two games with them.

Mercury remain hot, go on a win streak

Then, in 2009, she played for the Indiana Fever. After spending time with them and the Chicago Sky, she made her way to Phoenix. She played 27 games that season, and she started in one of them. She averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She had a 10-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks that season, and she also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Phoenix Mercur
Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view of the official WNBA basketballs on the floor before the start of the game between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Murphy helped the team beat the Sparks 90-69, and that was Phoenix's 16th win in a row. Once the playoffs came, Murphy played seven games, and she averaged 1.4 rebounds. The Mercury beat the Sparks, the Lynx and the Sky during that postseason run, and they brought home a championship.

A few years later, Murphy returned to the Mercury. She missed the previous seasons due to injury, but when she returned, averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. She played nine games with them, and she was traded to the San Antonio Stars.

The 2014 Mercury did something special, and Murphy played a role in their success.

Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury like Shay Murphy when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.