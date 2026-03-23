The 2016 Mercury Hold Their Own Against East Teams

The 2016 Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18. They fought their way through the season, and they picked up wins against teams from both conferences.

When it came to their matchups with Eastern Conference teams, they came out victorious in some instances. For example, in their series against the Atlanta Dream, the Mercury beat them 2-1.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), guard Jasmine James (10) and forward Lynetta Kizer (12) celebrate winning game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 78-77 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That series started with a win, and after losing the second game, Phoenix responded in the third. The Mercury beat the Dream 86-75 in that final game, and Brittney Griner led the way with 21 points.

Phoenix's series against the Chicago Sky did not go in its favor, as the Sky beat the Mercury 2-1. The Mercury won the first game of the series, but the Sky were victorious in the last two. Diana Taurasi was the top performer in her team's win, as she had 31 points. DeWanna Bonner had 20 points off the bench, and Sonja Petrovic had 10. Chicago took care of business in those games, and Elena Delle Donne and her teammates won one of their season series.

May 27, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) defends Phoenix Mercury guard/forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half at US Airways Center. The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 102-80. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

The Mercury had a competitive series against the Connecticut Sun, and they beat them 2-1. Phoenix won the first two games, and Connecticut avoided the sweep with an 87-74 win at home.

Phoenix lost the series against the Indiana Fever, and it was a similar scenario as the Connecticut series. Indiana won the first two games, and Phoenix avoided the sweep with a win in the last meeting. They were on the receiving end of a loss this time, but Griner helped them get a road win. The All-Star center had 20 points, and then a strong fourth quarter from Taurasi put them over the top.

When it came to the series against the New York Liberty, the Mercury lost 2-1. They started that series on a high note, as they beat the Liberty in overtime. Candice Dupree was the star of that game, as she had 26 points in her team's win. It was a good win, but New York was victorious in the last two.

Mercury get a sweep

Then, the Mercury swept the Washington Mystics, and Griner's 22 points helped them end the series with a close win.

Jun 1, 2012; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half against the San Antonio Silver Stars at the AT&T Center. The Silver Stars won 85-66. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Overall, the Mercury won three of their season series against East teams, and they lost three. They broke even, and even in the ones they lost, the Mercury managed to put up a fight. It was a good time for Phoenix, and the team's stars played a big role in its wins.

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