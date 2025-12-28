How The 2017 Mercury Survived Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2017 season with a record of 18-16, and they had another playoff appearance under their belt. They beat the Seattle Storm in the first round, as they beat them 79-69 in a single-elimination game.
Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the second round, and in another single elimination game, the Mercury beat the Sun 88-83. After that, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks in a series, and the Sparks swept them.
The Mercury were solid, and they had some competitive games during the season. Some were wins, some were losses, but regardless of the result, the Mercury gave it their all.
One thing that stands out about that season is the fact that Phoenix had three overtime games.
In a season where the Mercury started things off with a loss, Phoenix was trying to build some momentum. The Mercury lost a home game against the Dallas Wings, as they beat them 68-58.
Then, Phoenix won the next two games before losing another. The Mercury were off to a solid start, and they were over .500 early on. After losing their second game, they won two more, and a couple games later, they beat the Indiana Fever in overtime.
Mercury win first overtime game
Phoenix defeated Indiana 98-90 in that game, and Brittney Griner had a massive game. The Mercury center had 38 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Diana Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 17 points, six assists, two rebounds and a block. Leilani Mitchell had a nice game off the bench, as she had 14 points, seven assists, two steals and a block. Then, Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Stephanie Talbot had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Mercury played well during the overtime period, and in the end, they outscored the Fever 20-12 during that period.
Phoenix had another overtime game later on, as the Mercury faced the Atlanta Dream on the road. The Dream won that game, as they beat the Mercury 99-91. When it comes to that game, another Phoenix star had a big game, as Taurasi led the way with 31 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. While it was a great game, it was not enough to stop Atlanta.
There were two other players who scored in double figures, as Danielle Robinson and Mitchell both had 11 points.
After that, the Mercury had another overtime game towards the end of the regular season. They faced the Wings, and Dallas picked up a 101-100 win. Monique Currie was the leading scorer in that one, and she had 29 points. She played well, and late free throws from Robinson helped Phoenix secure the win.
The Mercury were 2-1 in their overtime games, and with those wins, they showed that they were a legitimate threat.
