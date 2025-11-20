The Journey Of Phoenix's 2020 Draft Picks
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and all of them have had different fates. There were instances where they drafted players like Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner, and all of them stayed with the team for many years. In Taurasi's case, she did not play for another team.
There are also times when the Mercury drafted players, and they had short stints with the team. Or, there are times when they drafted someone and the player never suited up for them. Those players either play overseas or find a new home at some point.
When look at the Mercury's recent drafts, most of their picks fall in the latter category. Some of them did not suit up for the team or they ended up playing elsewhere.
Mercury draft picks go different paths
The last time the Mercury had a first-round draft pick, they selected Jocelyn Willoughby. Willoughby did not play for the Mercury, as they later traded her to the New York Liberty in exchange for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
So, Willoughby did receive a shot at the WNBA, but it did not happen with the Mercury. Still, the former Virginia Cavalier spent some time with New York, and she had an impressive game in her first season. She had a career-high 21 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.
After that, Willoughby spent two more years with the Liberty, but that would be her last stop.
Phoenix had a pick in the second round, and they selected Te'a Cooper. Cooper did not play for the Mercury, but she did play for the Sparks for two seasons. In that time, she had a 26-point game against the Washington Mystics.
Then, the Mercury had one more pick, and they selected Stella Johnson. She signed a deal with the Mercury, but they waived her later on. She ended up signing a deal with the Chicago Sky and she played with the Mystics. Johnson's best game was with Washington, and she had 25 points against the Atlanta Dream.
In the future, the career highs of other draft picks will be explored, but this was a unique case. All of these players were drafted by Phoenix, but played elsewhere for a few years. As time goes on, players who suited up for the Mercury will be discussed, and their best games will be highlighted.
