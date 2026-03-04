Mercury Set Date For Taurasi's Ring Of Honor Induction
The Phoenix Mercury have had some legendary players, and some of them spent several years with the team. Those players accomplished great things at that time, and they received a special honor later on.
Those legends are included in the Ring of Honor, and they had their jersey retired by the franchise. Phoenix made its WNBA debut, and the team was built around talented players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Bridget Pettis. All of those players had successful seasons, and they all played a role in the team's first playoff appearance. Then, they took it a step further in 1998, as they helped the team reach the WNBA Finals.
All three of those players had their jerseys retired, and they were joined by a championship-winning legend in Penny Taylor. Now, they will have more company, as the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will join them.
Diana Taurasi will be added to the Ring of Honor, and while it was announced in the past, there is now an official date. The legendary guard will join the other Mercury greats on Aug. 16, which is when Phoenix will host the Portland Fire.
That will be a special time for Taurasi and the Mercury, and the team will have a chance to get a win over a conference rival.
Phoenix's All-Star guard accomplished many things in her career, and she was key in their championship wins. She was drafted in 2004, and while it was a few years before she made the playoffs, she started her playoff career with a bang.
Taurasi and her teammates beat the Detroit Shock to win their first championship, and they did not stop there. They won another in 2009, as they beat the Indiana Fever in another competitive series. Then, Phoenix's last win was against the Chicago Sky. That was a dominant year, and the Mercury finished with a record of 29-5.
After a historic 20-year career, Taurasi announced her retirement in February 2025. She played well in her final season, and she helped the Mercury return to the playoffs after missing out in 2023. The All-Star guard averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists during her final regular season, and she averaged 15.5 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists in her final playoff appearance.
The Mercury found a special player in Taurasi, and it was only a matter of time before her jersey was retired.
