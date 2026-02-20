The 2022 Mercury Hold Their Own Against Conference Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury's 2022 season was one of their most interesting, as they played without Brittney Griner. Phoenix had to overcome obstacles, and by the end of the season, the Mercury were a playoff team. Their journey was not pretty, but they made it to that point, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. Las Vegas won that series, and the Aces went on to win a championship.
Phoenix held its own against Eastern Conference teams, as the Mercury were 3-3 in their season series. They beat the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics. The matchups against the Liberty and the Mystics were 2-1, and the one against the Fever was a sweep. Then, the Mercury lost to the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun.
The Mercury finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-21, and they were fourth in the Western Conference. They had a better record than the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks, but there were contending teams ahead of them.
Las Vegas was the best team in the conference, and the Aces finished the season with a record of 26-10. Then, the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings were ahead of the Mercury.
Phoenix's games with Dallas were competitive, and that series ended in a tie. The Wings beat the Mercury 94-84 in the first game, and the guards were the stars. Arike Ogunbowale had 37 points in her team's win, and Diana Taurasi had 31 points. Both teams came to play, but the Wings started the series with a victory.
The Mercury hosted the Wings in the first game, and when it came to the second game, they were on the road. Dallas took a 2-0 lead, and Ogunbowale was the leading scorer once again. Tina Charles was Phoenix's leader, and she had 27 points. The Wings were getting closer to a sweep, but the Mercury responded in the next two games. They picked up an 83-72 win in the third game and an 86-74 win in the fourth.
Mercury win a series
Looking at Phoenix's other series, the team lost two. Las Vegas swept Phoenix, and Minnesota did the same. The Mercury swept the Storm, and the series against the Sparks ended in a tie.
Overall, the Mercury were 1-2-2 against conference rivals, and some of those matchups were competitive. Phoenix had a solid season given the circumstances, and the franchise had another playoff appearance under its belt.
