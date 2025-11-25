Mercury's 2022 Team Fights For Playoff Spot
The Phoenix Mercury's 2022 season was not one of their best, but they still managed to reach the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. Las Vegas swept Phoenix, and after taking down the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun, the Aces won their first championship.
Phoenix encountered obstacles that year, and one of the biggest was playing without Brittney Griner. The Mercury had to adapt to that situation, and it was not easy. The 2022 roster had talent, but the team experienced ups and downs and could not get into a rhythm.
The Mercury had some new players, and they all played a role in the team's bright spots from that season. They were also some of the team's top scores.
In the 2022 season, the Mercury had five players who averaged 10 or more points, and the leading scorer was Skylar Diggins.
Diggins averaged 19.7 points in what would be her last year playing with them. She joined the team before the 2020 season, and after the 2022 season, she was out on maternity leave. After that, she joined the Seattle Storm.
Mercury welcome veteran center
Tina Charles joined the Mercury that season, and she played 16 games with them before receiving a buyout and joining the Storm. Charles was off to a great start, and she averaged 17.3 points.
Diana Taurasi had another strong season, and she averaged 16.7 points. Diamond DeShields was one of the team's new players, and she averaged 13.1 points. Then, in what was the best season of her career so far, Sophie Cunningham averaged 12.6 points.
Outside of those five, there was one other player who nearly averaged double figures. Shey Peddy had a nice season, and she averaged 9.9 points. Like Cunningham, that is the best season of her career so far.
The Mercury had the talent, but they could not get going. The absence of Griner left a huge void, and while they reached the playoffs, they could not get past the first round. The following year was even worse, but one of the positives was having their star center back. In 2024, the Mercury were back in the playoffs, and now, they are one of the league's contending teams. Things can change in a matter of a few years, and after the struggles, the Mercury are on the right track.
