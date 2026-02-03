Aces Too Much For Mercury, Win Season Series In 2019
The Phoenix Mercury lost their series against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, and during that time, they lost to another Western Conference rival.
The Mercury lost to the Las Vegas Aces, and the series started with Phoenix getting a close win.
Phoenix was home for that game, and Essence Carson was the team's leading scorer. She had 20 points, and she also had five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
All of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures, and Yvonne Turner and Brittney Griner both had 18 points. Turner also had 10 assists and two steals. Then, Griner had six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Briann January played well, and she had 16 points. She had three assists and a steal in the process. DeWanna Bonner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 12 points. She also had 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.
Phoenix's balanced effort outweighted Las Vegas' and the Mercury gained a 1-0 lead. However, their lead would be short-lived, as the Aces picked up an overtime win in the next game. The Aces beat them 84-79, despite big games from Bonner and Griner.
Bonner and Griner shine in team's loss
Bonner and Griner both had 24 points, and they contributed in other areas. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Phoenix's center had five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
Leilani Mitchell was the last player to score double figures, as she had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Aces outscored the Mercury 11-6 in overtime, and because of that, they tied the series. After that game, Las Vegas picked up a road win, and it was a battle of the bigs. Griner had 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures, as Bonner and January had 14, and Mitchell and Turner had 10.
Las Vegas was led by Liz Cambage, and she had 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Then, the Aces had three more players who scored at least 10 points.
The Aces fought their way to victory, and since then, these teams have had their share of battles.
