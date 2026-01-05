Mercury Stars In Action, Kicking Off Unrivaled Season
The Unrivaled season is here, and it will begin with some exciting matchups. Mist BC will take on Hive BC to kick things off, and it will be a special game. Hive BC is one of the league's new teams, and its roster includes Monique Billings, Saniya Rivers, Natisha Hiedeman, Ezi Magbegor, Sonia Citron and Kelsey Mitchell.
Mist BC played last year, and that roster included players like Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and others. This year's roster is a little different, as Arike Ogunbowale, Veronica Burton and Allisha Gray are a part of the squad.
In the second game, Vinyl BC will take on Laces BC. Brittney Griner will be playing for Vinyl BC this year after playing for Phantom BC last season. She will play alongside Erica Wheeler, Courtney Williams and others.
Laces BC has one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, as Alyssa Thomas plays for them. She was with the team last season, and she had a good year. She was stellar rebounding-wise, as she averaged 11.5 rebounds. Then, she made an impact in other areas, as she averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal.
Thomas' team will be a bit different this year, as she will play alongside Naz Hillmon, Maddy Siegrist, Maddy Siegrist and Brittney Sykes. She will also play with Jackie Young, but the Las Vegas Aces star was with the team last season.
Later in the day, Lunar Owls will face Rose BC. Skylar Diggins and more will be in action for Lunar Owls, and before it was announced that Collier would be out due to ankle surgery, she was set to play. As far as Rose BC, Kahleah Copper will be in action, and she is looking to win another championship. She will play alongside Chelsea Gray, Sug Sutton and others. This will be an exciting matchup, and the champions will look to start the season on a good note.
After that game, Phantom BC and Breeze BC will be in action. Sabally played for Phantom last season, and she was going to play this year before it was revealed that she will be out indefinitely. This team is different this year, as it features Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum. Breeze BC is one of the new teams, and Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga and others will be in action.
Mercury stars ready to go
Unrivaled is back, and the first two games will take place in the afternoon. Then, the last two will be in the evening. These are some interesting matchups, and chances are, Phoenix's stars will put on a show.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Unrivaled season and what to expect from Phoenix's stars when you click right here!