Mercury's Thomas Came To Compete In WNBA Finals
The Phoenix Mercury had a great year, and despite losing to the Las Vegas Aces, they gave it their all.
This year's Mercury team was much different from last season, as Phoenix added players such as Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. The offseason moves paid off, and even with obstacles such as injuries, this team managed to reach the WNBA Finals.
In that series, Kahleah Copper was impressive. She averaged 22.8 points in the Finals, and in the final game, she had 30 points. One of the Mercury's other stars had a big game, as she had a triple-double the same night Copper went off.
Thomas had a strong series of her own, and it started a double-double.
In Game 1, Thomas had 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also had nine assists and a block. Phoenix lost that game, as Las Vegas beat them 89-86.
Las Vegas won the next game, as they beat Phoenix 91-79. Thomas filled the stat sheet again, as she had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. The Mercury star continued to contribute, and in Game 3, she had 14 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Phoenix fought their way back into that game, but a late shot from A'ja Wilson helped the Aces win.
Thomas tallies another triple-double, Mercury knocked out Finals
The final game of the series was a challenge for Thomas, as she left the game with an injury before the end of the first half. She was back in action in the second half, and she finished the game with a triple-double. She had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. That was Thomas' second triple-double of this year's postseason, and her sixth playoff one overall.
It was a challenging series for Thomas and the Mercury, and in that time, she averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals. She played well all season, and the Finals were no exception. Thomas was consistent, and she did her part as the Mercury tried to get a win.
Phoenix showed that they have what it takes to win, and with their trio leading the way, they can eventually win the franchise's fourth championship. Regardless of what happens, Thomas will play her game and make an impact in multiple areas.
