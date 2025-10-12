How Mercury's Thomas Tallied Playoff Triple-Doubles
Alyssa Thomas' first season with the Mercury was a success. She played well throughout the season, and she added a slew of accolades to her resume. In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, Thomas did something special. She finished the game with a triple-double, as she had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. This was her second triple-double of this year's playoffs, and it was her sixth postseason one overall.
Thomas returns, tallies triple-double
Thomas exited the game in the first half, but she returned and tallied her triple-double. She was one of the players who stood out for the Mercury in that game, and as a competitor, she made sure her team fought to the end.
As far as Thomas' postseason triple-doubles, she had her first back in 2022. Ironically, it was during the WNBA Finals, and she was facing the Aces. She was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time, and they beat the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky to get to that point.
In the third game of the series, Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. She also had two steals and a block. With that performance, Thomas became the third player in history to tally a triple-double in the playoffs. Sheryl Swoopes did it in 2005, as she had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
After Swoopes, the next player to do it was Courtney Vandersloot. She had 12 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds back in 2021. Vandersloot's team won the championship that year, and her triple-double was against the Sun.
A few years later, Thomas had her 16-point triple-double against the Aces. Then, she had another one shortly after, as she had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. She also had two steals and two blocks. The Aces won their first championship that year, but Thomas added her name to the history books.
The following year, she had another playoff triple-double against the New York Liberty. She had 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Her next postseason triple-double was against the Indiana Fever. That was in 2024 in a series where the Sun beat the Fever 2-0. Then, her first triple-double of this year's run was against New York, and it was the first 20-point triple-double in playoffs history.
Thomas is a talented player, and the next time she is in the playoffs, she will add to her total.
