How Mercury's Thomas Has Performed Against the Best
Alyssa Thomas was crucial to the Phoenix Mercury's success in the regular season. She led the league in assists, as she averaged 9.2 in that time.
Thomas was named one of the league's Peak Performers, which put her alongside A'ja Wilson, who was the league leader in scoring, and Angel Reese, who led the league in rebounds.
Phoenix's star forward helped them time after time in the regular season, as her consistency led to some of the Mercury's best wins. There were times where the team was fighting obstacles, and Thomas was there night in and night out playing at a high level.
This season, Thomas set her career high in points. In fact, she did it twice. She had 29 points against the Minnesota Lynx, and the Mercury ended up beating them 79-71. Thomas also had eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Later in the season, Thomas passed 29 points. She had 32 points against the Indiana Fever. Unfortunately, the Mercury ended up losing that game, as the Fever beat them 107-101. Thomas had an exceptional game, as she also had 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.
That game was the Mercury's first time meeting the Fever this season, and it was on the road. Phoenix bounced back in the last two games, and both of them were home games. So, they used that to their advantage.
Thomas has a triple-double against Indiana
The Mercury picked up a big win in the second game of the series, as they beat the Fever 95-60. Thomas had a triple-double in that game, as she had 18 points,11 rebounds and 10 assists.
In the final game of that series, Thomas had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Phoenix ended up winning that game, as they beat Indiana 85-79. The Mercury won the series, and Thomas averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists.
Thomas was nearly unstoppable against the Fever, and that series gives an idea of how she played throughout the season. She was a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate for a reason, and while she did not win, she had a great case.
Phoenix's playoff journey continues, and if Thomas has any games like did in the series against the Fever, the team is in great shape.
