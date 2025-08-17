What Is DeWanna Bonner's Best Game With Phoenix?
DeWanna Bonner has been one of the Phoenix Mercury's top reserves. She signed with the team after a brief period with the Indiana Fever, as that time did not work out and Bonner at out before being waived.
Since her return, Bonner has had great games off the bench. Her recent games are reminiscent of her first stint in Phoenix, as she came off the bench for the first few years of her career.
After winning Sixth Woman of the Year from 2009 to 2011, Bonner eventually moved to the starting lineup. She had exceptional performances at that time, and when it comes to her best game, there are two options to choose from.
The first that comes to mind is her 38-point game against the San Antonio Stars. In 2012, the Mercury lost a close game in San Antonio. The Stars beat them 82-81.
Bonner led the team in scoring, and she was one of two players to score in double figures. Charde Houston had 19 points in that outing. Bonner also had eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Bonner strikes again
A few years later, the Mercury veteran had another 38-point game. In 2016, Phoenix faced the Dallas Wings early in the season. Dallas defeated Phoenix, as they beat them 117-111. Bonner had another strong game, as on top of having 38 points, she had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
This game was especially impressive, as she came off the bench this time around. The Mercury had other players in double figures, and they were in the starting lineup. Penny Taylor had 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Candice Dupree had 19 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Brittney Griner had 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
This was a quiet game from Diana Taurasi at least in terms of scoring, as she finished nine points. She did have six assists and two steals.
Bonner had a major game, and despite the Mercury losing, her performance was one to remember.
Years later, Bonner had her career high, as she finished with 41 points in a win against the Las Vegas Aces. However, was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Bonner had great games in her time with the Mercury, and her performances against San Antonio and Dallas were spectacular.
