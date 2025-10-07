Why Mercury's Bonner And More Will Shine In Game 3
The Phoenix Mercury are heading home, as they will host the Las Vegas Aces for the next two games. Las Vegas has a 2-0 lead over Phoenix, as they picked up a 91-79 win in the last game.
Phoenix may be down, but they are not out. They have a chance to pick up a win, and they can go a step further and tie the series. In order for that to happen, they need their stars. Their stars need to shine, and it all begins with Kahleah Copper.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Copper continues to stand out in this series, as she has had hot starts in both games. She had 19 points in the first half of Game 1, and she kept that momentum going in the second game. She has been the team's leading scorer in both games, and with the way she has played, there is a strong chance that trend continues.
The Mercury guard knows what it takes to win a championship, and she will do her best to make sure the team gets a win and stays in the series.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas had a solid performance in Game 2, as she finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. One issue she did encounter in that game was foul trouble.
Thomas is close to winning a championship, as this is her third time in the WNBA Finals. As the old saying goes, the third time's a charm. If she continues to play her game, and her teammates are at their best, Thomas and the Mercury still have a shot at winning a championship.
3.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner is going for her third championship, and with the Mercury down, they need her more than ever. Bonner had four points in the last game. In the first game, she had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Mercury will need a performance like Game 1 from Bonner, and if they get an even bigger performance, they have a shot at winning. Like Copper, Bonner knows what it takes to win, and when the team needs her, she will do her best to deliver.
All three of these players are talented and they can change the game with a big shot or stop. These three are worth keeping an eye on, and if they Mercury win, it will likely be because of these players.
