Mercury's Akoa Makani Gets Playoff Experience
Monique Akoa Makani was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies this season, and she played a big role in the team's success. She was one of the team's starters, and she started in 40 games. The rookie was also a starter in the playoffs, and she remained in that role for the entire run.
Akoa Makani had an impressive regular season, as she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds. She had some solid performances throughout the season, and the one that stands out the most is her 21-point game against the New York Liberty. She was the team's leading scorer, and on top of scoring her career high, she had six assists and a rebound. The rookie helped her team win in what was a balanced effort.
There were also games like her 18-point game against the Golden State Valkyries. She made four 3-pointers in that game, and she was once again the leading scorer. The Mercury suffered a blowout loss in a game against the Las Vegas Aces the night before, and the rookie helped them recover.
Akoa Makani contributed in the playoffs, and she averaged 6.9 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds. She had some solid performances during that time, and her best was during the WNBA Finals.
Akoa Makani and Mercury come to play
Phoenix was on the road for Game 1, and Las Vegas picked up an 89-86 win. Akoa Makani had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, and Kahleah Copper was the leader. She had 21 points, and she also had four rebounds and an assist.
Satou Sabally played well, and she scored 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Thomas nearly had a triple-double, as she had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. DeWanna Bonner had a nice game off the bench, as she had 10 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal.
The Mercury rookie also did well in another game, as she had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Game 4 of the Finals. Copper had 30 points in that game, while Thomas had 17, and Bonner and Kalani Brown had 10.
Akoa Makani has a bright future ahead of her, and with a playoff run under her belt, she will be ready for Phoenix's next one.
