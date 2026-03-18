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Mercury's Alexis Prince Showcases Her Skills In College

Alexis Prince had two stints with the Phoenix Mercury, and before that, she played a role in Baylor's success.

Davion Moore

May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alexis Prince (6) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alexis Prince (6) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alexis Prince has history with the Phoenix Mercury, and it dates back to 2017. Prince was drafted by the Mercury, and she played 18 games with them in her rookie season. She averaged 1.9 points and a rebound during that time, and she had her career high.

Prince had nine points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a block. The Mercury lost that game, and they were one game below .500.

Alexis Princ
May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts with forward Alexis Prince (6) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before Prince played for the Mercury, she attended Baylor. The Mercury had ties to Baylor, as one of their biggest stars attended the university.

In her final college season, Prince averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In her first game, Prince had seven points, two rebounds and a block. Baylor faced Houston Baptist, and Prince and her teammates pulled off a huge win. They beat their opponent by 75 points, and they started the season on an excellent note.

Alexis Princ
Feb 1, 2017; Ames, IA, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Alexis Prince (R) celebrates from the bench during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Lady Bears won 83-52. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After that win, Prince had a 15-point game against UCLA. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and a block. Baylor won by 14, and Prince was one of four players who scored in double figures. Kalani Brown was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. She also had 19 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Brown's performance was extremely impressive, as she did it off the bench. Then, like Prince, Nina Davis and Alexis Jones both had 15 points. Brown joined the Mercury years later, and she is currently the only player under contract for the 2026 season.

Alexis Princ
May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alexis Prince (6) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prince played well, and she had some noteworthy games throughout the season. Her best outing was against Kansas State, and she had 25 points, three steals and a rebound. Baylor beat Kansas State 91-49 in that game, and Prince and her teammates improved to 20-1.

The Baylor played had five games in which she scored 20 or more points that season, and her second-best was against Oklahoma. She had 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Prince returns to the Mercury

Prince had a good year, and she caught the attention of the Mercury. She spent her rookie season with them, and a few years later, they brought her back. She played a game in the 2025 season, and she grabbed eight rebounds. Prince is a talented player, and she showed that throughout her college seasons.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.