Mercury's Alexis Prince Showcases Her Skills In College
Alexis Prince has history with the Phoenix Mercury, and it dates back to 2017. Prince was drafted by the Mercury, and she played 18 games with them in her rookie season. She averaged 1.9 points and a rebound during that time, and she had her career high.
Prince had nine points against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a block. The Mercury lost that game, and they were one game below .500.
Before Prince played for the Mercury, she attended Baylor. The Mercury had ties to Baylor, as one of their biggest stars attended the university.
In her final college season, Prince averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In her first game, Prince had seven points, two rebounds and a block. Baylor faced Houston Baptist, and Prince and her teammates pulled off a huge win. They beat their opponent by 75 points, and they started the season on an excellent note.
After that win, Prince had a 15-point game against UCLA. She also had nine rebounds, two assists and a block. Baylor won by 14, and Prince was one of four players who scored in double figures. Kalani Brown was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. She also had 19 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Brown's performance was extremely impressive, as she did it off the bench. Then, like Prince, Nina Davis and Alexis Jones both had 15 points. Brown joined the Mercury years later, and she is currently the only player under contract for the 2026 season.
Prince played well, and she had some noteworthy games throughout the season. Her best outing was against Kansas State, and she had 25 points, three steals and a rebound. Baylor beat Kansas State 91-49 in that game, and Prince and her teammates improved to 20-1.
The Baylor played had five games in which she scored 20 or more points that season, and her second-best was against Oklahoma. She had 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Prince returns to the Mercury
Prince had a good year, and she caught the attention of the Mercury. She spent her rookie season with them, and a few years later, they brought her back. She played a game in the 2025 season, and she grabbed eight rebounds. Prince is a talented player, and she showed that throughout her college seasons.
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