Three Key Players In The Mercury's Matchup With The Valkyries
The Phoenix Mercury are on the road as they take on the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries are 10-10 and have put the league on notice. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in their last game, but it came down to the wire.
The Valkyries are a confident, resilient team, and on their home floor, they are 7-3. Phoenix played in their last two games, and they did it without two key players. Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper were out in those games, and they remain for their matchup against Golden State.
Despite their absence, the Mercury are getting wins. They are doing it with contributions from some of their top players. Phoenix has a chance to not only win, but extend their win streak. In order for that to happen, Phoenix needs strong games from at least three players.
The first player that comes to mind is Alyssa Thomas.
Thomas is having a great year, and she may be in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations from now on. Her last two games were incredible, and they helped the Mercury overcome their skid. At a time when Phoenix could have folded and lost more games, Thomas stepped up and filled the void of Copper and Sabally. Thomas is on a roll, and her performance in tonight's game could be the deciding factor.
The second player that comes to mind is Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb has been in an interesting position this year, as she has spent time as a starter and a reserve. She starts for Phoenix when Copper is out. Otherwise, she comes off the bench. Whitcomb has had good performances, and her best was against the Dallas Wings.
Whitcomb had 36 points against the Wings, which is her career high. The 36-year-old veteran shot lights out in that game, and she has been a consistent shooter for the Mercury this season. Whitcomb may not have another 36-point game, but if she knocks down shots, the Mercury have a good shot at beating Golden State.
The last player to keep an eye on is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner is back where it all started after signing a deal with Phoenix last week. She made her season debut for them in their win over the Minnesota Lynx. She finished that game with seven points and six rebounds.
Early in her career, Bonner was a key player off the Mercury bench. Now, she is in a similar role, and as Phoenix battles injuries, they could use Bonner's services.
The Valkyries are a team that cannot be overlooked, and if the Mercury want to win, these three players could be the key to victory.
Please follow us on X for more Mercury updates when you click right here!