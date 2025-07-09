Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas Find Out All-Star Teams
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set. Team captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx selected their teammates, with both selecting a few familiar faces.
Clark's starting lineup features her teammate Aliyah Boston, Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ioescu and Phoenix Mercury's own Satou Sabally. Clark also chose her teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Seattle Storm's Gabby WIlliams, Washington Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, Aces Jackie Young and Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thorton.
Collier has a stacked roster as well, as Liberty's Breanna Stewart, Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, Storm's Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers join her in the starting lineup. The rest of her roster consists of her teammate Courtney Williams, Storm's Skylar Diggins, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum and Dream's Rhyne Howard.
Sabally and Thomas had different paths when it came to making the All-Star Game. Sabally was named a starter, and she earned the honor due to a combination of votes from fans, players and media. Thomas was selected as a reserve, as coaches around the league voted her in.
Both Mercury stars are deserving of the honor, as they both have had impressive seasons with their new team. Sabally is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals this season. Thomas is averaging 14.4 points, 9.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds.
The Mercury brought both players in during the offseason, when Phoenix acquired them in a four-team trade. Since that trade, the Mercury have become one of the league's best teams.
Phoenix is 13-6 this season, and they show no signs of slowing down. Sabally is dealing with her injury, but the Mercury have the talent to continue their winning ways. While Sabally and Thomas' seasons as individuals are what made them All-Stars, the Mercury's season overall played a role as well.
Sabally is now a three-time All-Star. Thomas is now a six-time All-Star. Making the big game is a high honor, and making it multiple times in not easy. Yet, both have done it.
The Mercury will be represented by both of these players, and while they are on different sides, it will be a joy to see them both on the court.
Please make sure you keep up with the Mercury and the All-Star Game by following along with our Facebook page when you click here!